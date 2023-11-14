Del Mar to host 2025 Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR — Del Mar will be the site of the 2025 Breeders’ Cup, giving the track back-to-back editions of horse racing’s world championships, organizers announced Nov. 8.

This will be the first time the Breeders’ Cup has been held at the same track for consecutive years since it was held at Santa Anita Park from 2012 to 2014.

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup will also be held at Del Mar Nov. 1-2 and the 2025 edition Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Breeders’ Cup announced Del Mar as the 2024 host this past February.

“Our return to Del Mar in back-to-back years marks the continuation of a wonderful collaboration and successful partnership, both with our friends at the track and with the greater San Diego area, demonstrating our continued commitment to California horse racing,” said Drew Fleming, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Ltd.

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup will be the third held at Del Mar, following the 2017 and 2021 editions.

Every Breeders’ Cup since 2008 has rotated exclusively between two tracks in California (Del Mar and Santa Anita Park) and two in Kentucky (Churchill Downs and Keeneland).