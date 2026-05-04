Sheriff’s deputies search for man suspected of sexual battery of Poway girl

POWAY — San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were searching Sunday for a man suspected of sexually battering an 11-year-old girl in Poway.

The alleged incident occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday near the 13400 block of Midland Road, near Hilleary Place, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl had a friend with her at the time and screamed for the man to stop, sheriff’s officials said. He stopped and fled the scene.

Details of the encounter, including what the two were doing at the location, were not immediately available.

Deputies searched the area but did not locate the suspect, officials said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and complexion and a bald or shaved head. He was wearing black sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or 858-868-3200 after hours. Anonymous tips can be reported to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.