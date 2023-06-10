Sheriff’s deputies recover human skeletal remains in Alpine

ALPINE — Law enforcement officials recovered human skeletal remains on June 7 in Alpine, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The remains included what appears to be nearly an entire skeleton, including a human skull, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office told The Coast News on Friday.

“As of right now, we don’t know about the cause of death or identification,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said, noting that an anthropology examination will likely take place in the next week or so.

It remains unknown if law enforcement plans to use DNA or dental records to help make an identification.

Sheriff’s officials declined to comment further on the circumstances of the discovery and exactly where the remains were found.