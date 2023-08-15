Sheriff: Missing Del Mar woman has been located, safe

A Del Mar woman reported missing on Aug. 11 has been located and confirmed to be safe, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Anastasia Nikolaeva was last seen leaving her home in Del Mar on the evening of Aug. 9 and reported missing after her family was unable to reach her.

Lt. Gavin Lanning said that after the San Diego Sheriff’s Department shared that Nikolaeva was missing on social media, an individual confirmed that she was safe and they were with her.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user stated in a comment that they were with Nikolaeva in Las Vegas and that her phone had died.