Sheriff seeks public’s help locating missing Del Mar woman

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a Del Mar woman reported missing by her family this week.

Anastasia Nikolaeva, 25, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Aug. 9, leaving her home in the 500 block of Stratford Court.

According to Lt. Ryan Wisnieski, Nikolaeva’s family reported her missing after being unable to contact her. She is known to spend time in the Del Mar Heights area, per the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who sees Nikolaeva is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

