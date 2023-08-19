Sheriff: E-bikes remain target for thieves in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — While calls for service, total arrests, and violent and property crimes are down overall in Encinitas, e-bikes remain a target for theft, according to the most recent quarterly crime update by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

According to sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Lawrence, violent crime in the city is down 10% compared to last year, but assaults and sex crimes related to domestic violence have risen within that category.

“(There is) a lot of stress on people lately and their relationships, combined with alcohol and other things that we see inside the home. So, unfortunately, those incidents are up,” Lawrence said during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Overall, property crime is down 15% — with larceny up 7% as an outlier — burglaries and theft from vehicles decreased by at least 30%, and auto thefts fell by 23%.

Over the last three months, Lawrence said there were 49 e-bikes reported stolen throughout commercial and residential areas in Encinitas. In 28 cases, the e-bikes were left unlocked and unattended, primarily in front of Target and Walmart shopping centers.

The sheriff’s department reported 17 stolen e-bikes during June and July.

Lawrence said thieves pretend to be talking on a cell phone, walk up to an e-bike, check if anyone is looking and ride away, “never to be seen again.”

Law enforcement conducted several special operations after identifying local hot spots for e-bike theft, leading to the arrest of three suspects operating out of El Cajon. Several of the e-bikes were recovered and returned to their victims.

“As you can see, in June and July, (e-bike theft) is rearing its ugly head again, so we will continue those operations,” Lawrence said. “We are really focusing on the retail areas for how crime is being committed in this portion of the year.”

E-bike accidents have declined from last year’s 44 total incidents (39 resulting in injury and no deaths) to 11 total incidents this year, including the death of 15-year-old Brodee Champlain-Kingman, who was killed in a traffic collision while riding his e-bike in June. This month, Lawrence said one e-bike accident resulted in a minor injury.

According to Lawrence, law enforcement has issued 54 citations this year related to electric and manual bicycles, 35 of which were to minors not wearing helmets. Five citations were issued for riding on the handlebars of a bike, e-bike or motorcycle.

Lawrence said local cycling education efforts have helped bring more awareness to e-bike safety, including the department’s partnership with 7-11 to offer free Slurpees to riders exhibiting good bicycle behavior. Deputies and volunteers have issued over 110 coupons to riders wearing helmets, staying in bike lanes and following traffic signals.

The sheriff’s department has ramped up its enforcement of driving under the influence, leading to more DUI arrests this year (71) than last year (51). Despite these efforts, there have been 49 DUI accidents so far in 2023, up 40% from the previous year.

