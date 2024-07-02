Officials: SANDAG rail project communication needs improvement

SOLANA BEACH — City leaders, the SANDAG board of directors, and several other agencies are urging the SANDAG rail realignment project team to improve their communication after unexpectedly advancing a route for further study that would run through Solana Beach and the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Last month, SANDAG issued a notice of preparation (NOP) identifying three realignments for the Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo-San Diego rail corridor in Del Mar that would be advanced for environmental study. These include one beginning in Solana Beach and running along Interstate 5, and two options starting in Del Mar, one following Crest Canyon and another along Camino Del Mar.

The inclusion of the Solana Beach option, known as Alternative A, came as a major shock to residents of the small city just north of Del Mar. Soon after, it became clear that the route could devastate the Fairgrounds, the South Cedros Design District, the Coastal Rail Trail, and millions of dollars in other existing infrastructure.

During a presentation from SANDAG leaders to the City Council on June 26, city leaders noted that despite holding multiple meetings and office hours in Del Mar over the past year, SANDAG never reached out to provide information or gather input about the alignment.

“There are a lot of people here who want to learn about this, because it is such a shock to us to have this alternative being presented to us,” said Councilmember Jewel Edson, who noted that the North County Transit District, which she chairs, was also not informed about the alignment.

According to SANDAG staff, the proposed route would begin south of the Solana Beach train station in the existing trench and transition from a cut-and-cover to a bored tunnel at the site of the Fairgrounds midway. The tunnel would then continue east beneath the San Dieguito Lagoon and follow Interstate 5 before emerging from a grassy knoll along the highway south of Los Penasquitos Lagoon.

Alternative A is double the cost of the other two alignments, at an estimated $4 billion. The route is also the longest, at 6.7 miles, and has the longest expected construction timeline of between seven and 12 years.

Alternatives B and C are expected to take a maximum of seven years.

Keith Greer, SANDAG Environmental Compliance Manager, confirmed that construction for this alignment would require using the entire width of the railroad right-of-way along Highway 101 and South Cedros Avenue. This would likely include extreme impacts to numerous businesses and homes in the immediate area as well as the Coastal Rail Trail.

Alternative A would also require the removal of the Via de la Valle bridge and the San Dieguito rail bridge, which is already planned to be renovated via nearly $54 million in committed state funding. The seasonal events rail platform, a planned rail stop at the Fairgrounds that is also covered by the funding would need to be placed hundreds of feet underground rather than at grade as previously planned.

When asked why Alternative A was included, SANDAG officials cited feedback from Del Mar residents arguing for using public land instead of private property for construction. It also incorporated the long-discussed possibility of relocating the rail along I-5.

However, following strong local pushback, SANDAG leaders have recognized the need for better communication. SANDAG CEO Mario Orso assured Solana Beach leaders there will be more contact going forward, including office hours with staff where residents can come to find out more information about the project.

“We will make a robust effort of communication with all the cities, all the agencies. There’s always room for improvement, and we will improve,” Orso said.

Other agencies, including the San Elijo JPA, the Santa Fe Irrigation District, and the Port of San Diego, were also reportedly not made aware that this alignment was being considered.

Andrew Menshek, director of Santa Fe Irrigation District Division 5, said he did not have faith that SANDAG staff would be transparent with the public or the SANDAG Board of Directors, especially considering the agency’s recent toll road scandal.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in SANDAG when the actual management, upper management, hides information from board members,” Menshek said. “This is a complete, abject failure of communications 101.”

SANDAG board discusses real realignment

The unexpected inclusion of Alternative A also caught the attention of the SANDAG board of directors, which will ultimately determine which rail realignment moves forward in the coming years. At the board’s June 28 meeting, the NOP was added as a last-minute discussion topic.

Several board members were not pleased with the surprises within the NOP, with Board Chair Nora Vargas saying that staff appeared to “get ahead of the board” in this instance. She said she has instructed Orso and other executive management to do better.

“I don’t think there’s any ill intent, but I do believe we have to do better at bringing that information back to this board,” Vargas said.

At the meeting, Solana Beach Mayor and board member Lesa Heebner shared numerous concerns about Alternative A and clarified that she would like to see it dismissed.

She emphasized regional impacts of the alignment, including the severe reduction, if not total shutdown, of events at the Fairgrounds for multiple years, which would cause the region to lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in local spending per year.’

“Some very critical decisions were made that we, the board, had no input on, which put this project on a pathway that the board may not know about,” Heebner said.

However, Del Mar Councilmember and board member Terry Gaasterland resisted removing Alternative A at this point and emphasized the importance of following the California Environmental Quality Act by continuing to gather feedback on all alignments.

SANDAG has emphasized that alternatives can be changed, added or removed based on feedback gathered during the current scoping period. All this feedback will ultimately inform the environmental impact report, with a draft planned to be completed next year and finalized by 2026.

Simultaneously, the regional agency is working to identify a lead federal agency that will work with them on a separate National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study, which must be completed before the project can progress and a final alternative can be chosen.

“I’s just really surprising that we would drop Alternative A on the public in the way that we did. [It’s] quite disappointing, frankly,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

City discussion

At the June 25 Solana Beach City Council meeting, city officials and residents pulled no punches in their criticism of Alignment A and SANDAG’s lack of prior communication.

Heebner pointed out that per the NOP, the route only met four of the outlined project objectives, while alternatives B and C met all six. She also challenged the assertion that it met the objective of “minimizing public impacts” and questioned how rail service could be maintained during the project — another outlined objective.

Residents recalled the disruption of the railroad trenching project in 1999, noting that Alternative A would not only destroy all of that infrastructure but force residents to undergo a similar process that would be even longer and more extreme.

“I was a Cedros business owner when the train tracks were lowered. The effect that it had on all of us was tremendous,” said Tina Zucker. “There were no reparations, there was no money, there was no ‘gee, sorry, your customers can’t park here.’”

Greer confirmed that alternatives B and C have undergone about 10% engineering analysis, while Alternative A has been studied less than 1%. This perplexed city leaders, who said additional money would need to be spent on studying all alternatives equally.

“It doesn’t appear to be a journey that’s starting on equal footing, at least from the perspective of what we know,” said Councilmember Zito.

Feedback about the NOP is being accepted until July 17. Comments can be sent to SANDAG at 401 B Street, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101, with attention to Tim Pesce; via email with the subject line “SDLRR Project NOP” to [email protected]; or online at SANDAG.org/railrealignment.