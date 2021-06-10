The Coast News Group
SDLoyal, Machado surfboards up for auction

On World Oceans Day, June 8, San Diego Loyal SC  announced a partnership with the Rob Machado Foundation to encourage environmental and sustainability consciousness on the San Diego Coastline and beyond. SD Loyal amplified the foundation’s mission through custom surfboard auctions, a July 8 beach cleanup and its newly formed “Coastline Crew.” Beginning June 17, an online auction will offer three SD Loyal customized surfboards, shaped and designed by Machado and Shaper Studios founder, Chris Clark. For more information, visit sdloyal.com.

 

