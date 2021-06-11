San Marcos homicide victim identified; 29-year-old son suspected in killing

SAN MARCOS — Authorities on Friday publicly identified the 68-year-old San Marcos woman found slain this week, allegedly by her 29-year-old son.

Investigators discovered the body of Denise McCarthy at her home in the 800 block of El Toro Lane on Tuesday evening, according to sheriff’s officials. An autopsy determined that she died of blunt-force trauma and that her death was a homicide, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies had gone to the victim’s residence after finding McCarthy’s 29-year-old son, Sean, badly injured in a burning vehicle a few blocks to the northeast, in the 1800 block of Foothill View Place in Escondido.

After emergency crews pulled Sean McCarthy out of the blaze, he was taken to a trauma center, where he remained Thursday afternoon in grave condition.

While not expressly calling the crimes a suspected murder-suicide attempt, Seiver said detectives were not looking to identify or track down any perpetrators.

“There are no suspects believed to be outstanding,” Seiver said.