Are you ready to rock? The “PettyBreakers” and “Beatles vs. Stones” shows return July 11 will be at the Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave. at 7:30 p.m. July 11 and Aug. 1 Tickets for both shows are $23 to $26 and may be purchased at BellyUp.com, by phone at (858) 481-8140 or at the venue box office.