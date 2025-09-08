Why our priceless US national parks deserve protection beyond politics

I confess: For most of my adult life, I’ve taken this country’s national parks and the National Park Service for granted.

I’ve not taken for granted the sites themselves, with their magnificent mountains, grand glaciers, uninterrupted plains, rushing rivers, invaluable historic sites, expansive forests, wondrous wildlife, and what is at once both infinite and precious open space.

I have always treasured these and understood how lucky we are to have such resources: 63 national parks, 370 additional sites of historic and natural significance, all on 85 million acres.

The economic impact of these lands and sites is also of considerable value.

According to statistics from 2023, the latest available, visitors to communities near national parks and monuments spent $55.6 billion and supported more than 400,000 jobs.

My mistake has been to assume that our parks would remain forever – that our country’s leaders would, for all time, allocate the human and financial resources necessary to maintain these priceless spaces. I’ve always assumed the existence of a collective will to foster and preserve our parks and monuments, regardless of which political party was at the helm.

“In general, national parks have been nonpartisan,” says Chuck Sams, National Park Service Director until January, when his term ended. “Parks don’t know any party. Flora and fauna don’t have any party.”

Until now.

With the advent of the Trump administration, our precious public spaces are in peril. I’m scared and concerned because since January, the park service has lost 24% of its staff (4,000 employees). Add to that the more than 3,400 U.S. Forest Service employees who work in tandem with the national parks to manage forests. Next year, $1.5 billion may be cut from the parks’ budgets.

Some of these employees have been rehired, but it’s difficult to determine who and how many due to the ongoing chaos within the government’s various departments.

This administration also wants to increase fees on foreign visitors, our most enthusiastic cheerleaders. Most countries lack a comparable park system, and foreigners view our parks as unique and a reflection of what is best about the United States.

President Trump also wants to change the narratives that our public lands tell, limiting and censoring what park rangers and other presenters can say. QR codes have been installed on signs in some parks to enable visitors to report rangers whose monologues and storytelling sessions have become too woke.

Perhaps worst of all, the Trump administration wants to expand logging, drilling and mining in some protected areas.

Is my hair on fire? Yes.

For the last 23 years, I’ve worked to keep politics out of my features and columns. My goal has been to tell the story of the people and places I and others have encountered during our travels, and to promote the joy, knowledge and adventure that travel brings. The exploration of national parks, monuments and other public lands has been the subject of many of my writings. I’ve never encountered anyone who hasn’t considered our parks and monuments precious resources.

The idea that these sacred places may not endure or remain untouched and uncensored is heartbreaking.

President Teddy Roosevelt understood the importance of preserving nature’s gems more than 120 years ago when he laid the groundwork for what is now the National Park Service. Unlike our current shortsighted administration, which measures everything according to its income-producing potential, Roosevelt knew that our vast areas of unearthly beauty are priceless.

