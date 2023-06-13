Savor Baja-inspired flavors at Ponto Lago’s Baja Brunch

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort is excited to announce the launch of Ponto Lago’s new spring menu, featuring an exquisite array of Baja-inspired flavors and the introduction of the highly anticipated Baja Brunch experience. Nestled in the heart of the resort, Ponto Lago offers an unparalleled dining experience with its stunning coastal views and innovative culinary creations.



Ponto Lago’s spring menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients sourced locally, resulting in a tantalizing blend of flavors. The talented culinary team have crafted a menu that pays homage to the vibrant culinary traditions of the Baja Peninsula while incorporating a modern twist. From succulent seafood dishes like Bay Scallops prepared in yuzu aguachile to savory entrees like Wood Fire Grilled Lamb Loin with charred tomatillo, each dish takes you on a journey of flavors and textures.



The newly launched Baja Brunch takes brunch next level. Guests can indulge in a rotation of specialty menu items such as Concha French Toast, Chilaquiles, Machaca, Oysters, Ceviche and more. Take your taste buds on a journey with Margarita Flights, ‘Build Your Own’ Baja Bloody Mary offering an extensive selection of tequilas and mezcals. The Baja Brunch also features live music, creating an immersive ambiance that transports guests to the vibrant streets of Baja California.



Whether indulging in a romantic dinner, gathering with friends, or celebrating a special occasion, Ponto Lago promises an unforgettable culinary journey inspired by the vibrant flavors of Baja. Visit Ponto Lago at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort and embark on an extraordinary gastronomic adventure. Learn more at pontolago.com