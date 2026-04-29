Ride the 101 without a car: On May 17, Cyclovia Encinitas opens Coast Highway for bikes, families, fun

If you’ve ever wanted to cruise Coast Highway 101 without traffic, just ocean air, good company, and that easygoing North County pace, your day is coming.

On Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cyclovia Encinitas returns, transforming a stretch of historic Highway 101 from D Street to I Street into a car-free space for the community. For a few hours, the road belongs to cyclists, pedestrians, skaters, and anyone ready to experience downtown Encinitas in a whole new way.

“Open street events are held all over the world to encourage active transportation, promote exercise and health, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Nick Buck, from the City of Encinitas. “We’re proud that Cyclovia Encinitas, now in its sixth year, was the first of its kind in North County San Diego. Plus, cruising Coast Highway totally free of cars is just such a cool experience to enjoy once a year at Cyclovia.”

Cyclovia, which translates to “cycleway,” is part of a global movement that temporarily opens streets to people instead of vehicles. Events like this have gained traction across San Diego County, and Encinitas continues to lead the way in North County with its own vibrant take.

Families can ride together, kids can build confidence on bikes, and friends can take their time exploring along the route. Whether you are on two wheels or on foot, the experience is designed to be relaxed, welcoming, and just plain fun.

“Cyclovia isn’t just about mobility, it’s about joy,” added Dave Knopp, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. “It’s an incredible chance for families to come together, explore downtown, and experience Encinitas in a whole new way.”

Along the corridor, there will be plenty to explore. Ride Krew SD will host a bike skills pump track, giving riders a chance to test their balance and flow. Community booths will highlight local programs, sustainability efforts, and mobility initiatives, along with activities, giveaways, and interactive stops for all ages.

Downtown Encinitas will be fully open for business, making it easy to grab a bite, enjoy a coffee, or pop into a favorite shop along the way.

“My daughter will be riding these streets soon, so anything that helps raise awareness and keep the community safer is a good thing,” said Hulises Contreras, operations manager for Swami’s Cafe and Honey’s Bistro & Bakery. “It brings new energy into downtown, and we love being part of that. Events like this give us a chance to connect with people and welcome the next generation of Encinitas locals.”

Cyclovia Encinitas is organized through a partnership between the City of Encinitas Environmental Commission and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission, with support from the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Encinitas 101, and community partners including San Diego Community Power.

The event is free and open to the public, and there is no formal start point. Attendees can jump in anywhere along the route and move at their own pace.

Planning to ride in? The city offers bike maps that highlight routes, lanes, and paths leading into downtown, making it easier to leave the car behind for the day.

At its core, Cyclovia is about community, connection, and reimagining how public spaces can be shared.

Grab the bikes, rally the crew, and make plans for Sunday, May 17.