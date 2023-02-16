SANDAG, Caltrans are looking for your feedback

You can help improve transportation in North County! SANDAG and Caltrans are looking for your feedback on the newly released Draft Plan for the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan (CMCP). You can read the Draft Plan and leave a comment by March 12, 2023 for consideration in the Final Plan at sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/NorthCounty.

The North County CMCP includes around 700,000 residents and 300,000 jobs in the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad, and Oceanside, and parts of the County of San Diego, which constitutes about 20% of the region.

The North County CMCP Draft Plan proposes $8.5 billion of balanced and integrated transportation infrastructure and service improvements. The improvements are expected to reduce transportation related fatalities, decrease daily travel time by an average of 15 minutes, and increase transit ridership from 35,000 to more than 140,000 while meeting regional and state policy goals. It’s a 30-year blueprint, but the CMCP aims to deliver the following improvements over the next 5-10 years:

• Deploy transportation technology to make the system more efficient

• Add a 1-mile extension to the Inland Rail Trail

• Conduct interchange improvements at I-15/SR 78 and I-5/SR 78

• Increase transit service frequencies

The North County CMCP is just one of the many strategies used to carry out SANDAG’s 2021 Regional Transportation Plan – a blueprint already in effect that enhances the region’s quality of life through equitable, sustainable, and active transportation.