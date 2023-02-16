Five movies to watch during Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to pay tribute to the triumphs, struggles, contributions, and resiliency of Black Americans and recognize their crucial role in U.S. history.

Cox has an extraordinary lineup of movies, documentaries, and educational programs to celebrate and honor the legacy and impact of Black Americans.

Hit films like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “King Richard” and “Hidden Figures” are available on Cox Contour, but there are five lesser known but equally riveting films available via on demand and streaming apps on Cox Contour including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ among others:

‘Summer of Soul’

Everyone knows about Woodstock, but not so much about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which took place over the course of six Sundays between June 29 and Aug. 24. This award-winning documentary, produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, features interviews with attendees and original footage of the concerts featuring performers like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson and Sly and the Family Stone. Music lovers (and history buffs) will get out their concert lighters for this one.

‘One Night in Miami’

Based on a play of the same name, this film is a fictionalized account of a real-life event. Actress Regina King made her directorial debut with this story of what might have gone down during a February 1964 meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, singer Sam Cooke and Pro Football Hall of Famer and actor Jim Brown as the men celebrated Ali’s surprise heavyweight boxing title win over Sonny Liston.

‘Dolemite is My Name’

This film stars funnyman Eddie Murphy as real-life (but largely unknown) legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who rose to fame during the Blaxploitation era of the 1970s. Hilarious and brash, the film is a wild ride and Murphy delivers.

‘Horror Noire: The History of Black Horror’

Attention horror film buffs: Chills and thrills await in this 83-minute documentary that traces the untold story of Black Americans in Hollywood through their connection to horror films. “Horror Noire” features both the living and the (un)dead through new and archival interviews with scholars and creators. Weighing in are modern scare king Jordan Peele, horror writer Tananarive Due and actor Tony Todd (aka The Candyman). Just reading that last sentence gave you chills, didn’t it?

‘A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks’

When he was 28, in 1930, Gordon Parks saw photographs of migrant workers in a magazine and so found his weapon: He bought his first camera for $12.50 at a pawn shop in Seattle and taught himself how to shoot photography. Parks used his camera to express his own feelings and examine some of the ugliest parts of America. Known widely as the director of the 1971 classic film “Shaft,” Parks was much more. A photographer, composer, author and poet, he inspired a new generation of young Black photographers. Social justice activists and fans of history will be enthralled with this moving film.

