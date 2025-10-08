San Marcos pet cremation business under criminal investigation

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the now-closed Angel Paws Pet Cremation in San Marcos on Friday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation related to possible fraud.

The pet cremation service at 120 N. Pacific Street closed abruptly last month, with several customers still awaiting the return of their animals’ remains, CBS 8 reported. Many individuals reported growing concerned after the owner stopped responding to inquiries about their animals.

One person told the news station that they had been given back remains that they were told were their dog, but after entering the business in September, they found their dog’s body still inside. Others told CBS 8 that San Diego Gas & Electric had cut off power for a period of time at the business.

The city of San Marcos obtained an abatement warrant to enter the property on Sept. 19, stating that Angel Paws owner Chris Settle and the property landlord were in violation of the city’s municipal code due to the “emission of obnoxious odors and maintaining a public health hazard on the property.”

San Marcos city spokesperson Kristina Ray said the city was in contact with the business owner while they attempted to address the complaints about the odor.

“City code enforcement staff made multiple trips to the business over the past two months to respond to complaints about odor. We ultimately got a court order that allowed us to enter the building so we could address the odor (a city contractor cleaned the premises),” Ray wrote in an email.

Sheriff’s officials also received complaints from customers, and confirmed that they searched the business on Pacific Street on Oct. 3. The department declined to share any other information, noting that it is part of a criminal investigation.

Amidst the chaos, another pet cremation service has stepped in to help. Sorrento Valley Pet Cemetery has taken in 47 pets from Angel Paws so they can be cremated and finally be reunited with their owners.

“It killed me to see that there were pet owners who just didn’t know what the hell happened to their pets. That’s not right,” said Gerry Wellman, general manager at Sorrento Valley Pet Cemetery. “We want to bring closure to everyone we can.”

One of the cases Wellman received from Angel Paws was a sheep that had not been refrigerated for around two months, leaving it in terrible shape. Sorrento Valley did an emergency cremation and was able to return the ashes to the owner, Wellman said.

“We’ve had some success stories where we’ve already joined parents with their pets, and that smile when we give them their cremation back is worth everything we’ve done,” Wellman said.

Wellman said there are at least 100 animals still at Angel Paws.

The landlord of the building has also obtained a court order allowing him to take back possession of the property from the business owner, according to Ray.

Those attempting to retrieve their animals’ remains from Angel Paws are encouraged to contact the landlord by sending an email to [email protected].

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a financial crime by Angel Paws Pet Cremation to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.