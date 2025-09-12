San Marcos council approves 46-condo project off Mission Rd

SAN MARCOS — The City Council unanimously approved a 46-condominium housing project planned for a vacant piece of land along Woodward Street in the Richmar neighborhood on Tuesday.

Known as the Woodward 46 project, planned by Cornerstone Communities, the condominium development would comprise 46 three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet, and divided among 23 duplex buildings. The project would be up to 45 feet tall.

Each condo would have a private yard, a two-car garage with EV charging capabilities, and either a rooftop deck or balcony. On-site communal amenities would include a children’s playground and playhouse, a turf play area, a covered patio, and a sensory garden.

The 8.57-acre site is surrounded by other single-family and multifamily residential homes and is located across the street from the San Marcos Civic Center and San Marcos Library.

Project representative Matt Simmons of Consultants Collaborative Inc. told the City Council that the project will provide housing in an area already supported by infrastructure, including quality roads and the Sprinter station, located approximately 800 feet away.

“It’s gonna provide some much-needed housing in this attainable range. It is next to already-constructed roads and infrastructure, so we’re gonna put in a driveway to support the project, but not additional roads or infrastructure,” said Simmons.

Councilmembers said they appreciated the amenities, plentiful parking, and nearby transit options.

“I like the size of the project, the size of the units, the family-friendly kid-friendly considerations and amenities … I like the proximity to our public transportation, I think that is a great addition,” said Councilmember María Nuñez.

“This looks like an impressive neighborhood that’s gonna provide a housing product that is large enough for small families to get into for the first time. We don’t have a lot of that,” said Councilmember Mike Sannella.

The council’s approval for the Woodward 46 project included certification of the environmental impact report (EIR), amendments to land use maps, creation of a new Woodward Specific Plan, a multifamily development plan, a new subdivision map, and a conditional use permit for the use of a rock crusher.

The EIR found that the project would have less-than-significant impacts on the site, with recommendations for mitigation. These include onsite or offsite mitigation for 5.5 acres of coastal sage scrub, which serves as habitat for the Crotch’s bumblebee and California gnatcatcher.

A cultural survey also identified a small prehistoric area with two bedrock milling features — outcroppings of rock used for grinding grain and food — that can be partially preserved.

Extensive grading will take place to address the steep slopes onsite.

While project plans were coming together, some residents expressed concerns about noise issues that could be caused by a rock crusher, as well as potential damage to the retaining wall on the southern edge of the site due to grading.

Simmons said they plan to monitor and ensure no damage comes to the retaining wall. He also stated that the developer is still evaluating whether it will be necessary to use the rock crusher, and that alternative methods of removing large rocks, such as those used before or during grading, may be employed if needed.

“There are many options before you get to the stage of having to blast,” Simmons said.

Grading likely would not begin for another year to 18 months, he added.

The San Marcos Planning Commission previously reviewed the project in June and unanimously recommended approval.