San Dieguito Union High School District high school selection window opens Jan. 31

ENCINITAS – The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) high school selection window for the 2022-2023 school year will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 31 and will close at 4 p.m. Feb. 18.

Who should submit a high school selection during the window?

Students currently attending SDUHSD District schools

Grade 8 – All SDUHSD eighth-grade students currently residing in the district must select a high school that they wish to attend in the fall of 2022.

Grades 9-11 – SDUHSD students currently attending a district high school who wish to change high schools must also make a selection. SDUHSD high school students who do not wish to change and will remain at their current high schools for fall 2022 do not need to make any selections during high school selection and will automatically be re-enrolled in their current school.

Students who reside within District boundaries but do not currently attend SDUHSD schools.

Grades 8-11 students who reside within SDUHSD boundaries but who do not currently attend SDUHSD schools, including private and Rancho Santa Fe schools, must make a selection if they plan to attend a SDUHSD high school in the fall of 2022.

Students must currently reside within SDUHSD district boundaries to participate in high school selection. Students are only eligible to attend an Academy school if their primary residence is within the district boundaries and they are actually residing in that residence prior to the close of the selection at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Parents and students seeking additional information about each high school are invited to attend individual high school information nights. These information nights will be held virtually. We recommend that you also attend the virtual information night at your designated SDUHSD boundary school, even if you intend to select an Academy school. See the school’s website for further information.

Parents and students are encouraged to follow on Facebook at facebook.com/sduhsd and to check the SDUHSD website at sduhsd.net/Parents–Students/High-School-Selection/index.html for regular updates.