Special resident, Jewel, celebrated her 104th birthday Jan. 16 at Aegis Living Shadowridge, in Oceanside, surrounded by her family, including her daughter and granddaughter, and her Aegis family and friends. Jewel was surprised by more than 104 cards that Aegis received from posting a request on TikTok. The day also included a live performance by the Jeff Adams Dixieland band and sweet treats.