Dates set for high school selection

ENCINITAS – The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) high school selection window for the 2023-2024 school year will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 and will close at 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

Who should submit a high school selection during the window? Students currently attending SDUHSD schools:

Current Grade 8 – All SDUHSD eighth-grade students currently residing in the district must select a high school that they wish to attend in the fall of 2023

Current Grades 9-11 – SDUHSD students currently attending a district high school who wish to change high schools must also make a selection.

SDUHSD high school students who do not wish to change and will remain at their current high schools for fall 2023 do not need to make any selections during high school selection and will automatically be re-enrolled in their current school.

— Students who reside within District boundaries but do not currently attend SDUHSD schools:

Current Grades eighth to 11th-grade students who reside within SDUHSD boundaries but who do not currently attend SDUHSD schools, including private and Rancho Santa Fe schools, must make a selection if they plan to attend a SDUHSD high school in the fall of 2023.

Students must currently reside within SDUHSD district boundaries to participate in high school selection. Students are only eligible to attend an Academy school if their primary residence is within the district boundaries and they are actually residing in that residence prior to the close of the selection.

It is the intent of the Board of Trustees to provide equitable educational opportunities for all students of the district. In order to maintain an equitable balance in the enrollment at each campus, the Board of Trustees established attendance boundaries for each school in SDUHSD.

Boundaries of school attendance areas in the district are as follows:

La Costa Canyon High School (LCC) shall include the boundaries of the Encinitas and Cardiff school districts and the area north of Escondido Creek in Rancho Santa Fe district. Torrey Pines High School (TP) shall include the boundaries of the Del Mar, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe School Districts, with the exception of the area north of Escondido Creek in the Rancho Santa Fe School District. San Dieguito High School Academy (SDHSA) and Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) shall be open to all district residents in grades 9-12 on an equal basis through the high school selection administrative regulation approved by the Board of Trustees. To be eligible to attend SDHSA or CCA, a student must have selected the school during the established high school selection window process.

Parents and students seeking additional information about each high school are invited to attend high school information nights at La Costa Canyon at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and Torrey Pines at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 (virtual).

Parents and students are encouraged to follow SDUHSD on Facebook at facebook.com/sduhsd and to check the SDUHSD website at sduhsd.net/Parents–Students/High-School-Selection/index.html for regular updates.