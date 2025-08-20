Overwhelmed by the idea of moving — or not moving?

For many older adults, figuring out where and how to live as we age can feel like an overwhelming decision. Should you stay in the home you love “Age-In-Place”? Downsize into something smaller and more manageable? Or explore the comfort and convenience of a senior living community?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer—but there are ways to make the process smoother and less stressful.

This month’s seminar offers expert insights and actionable advice to help you consider your options. From making safety upgrades at home, to navigating the real estate market, or evaluating senior living communities, we’ll walk you through what to expect—plus give you tips for easing the emotional side of the journey, too.

Whether you’re planning ahead or feeling the pressure to decide soon, you’ll leave with clarity, resources, and a better sense of what step to take next.

