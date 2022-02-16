San Diego Humane Society is animal services provider for 14 cities in county

You find a stray animal. You’re concerned about your neighbor’s barking dog. You need to report a case of suspected cruelty or neglect. Or perhaps you find an injured wild animal on your property. Who do you turn to?

For most of San Diego County, the answer is: San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

The organization is the full animal services provider for 14 local municipalities spanning from Imperial Beach to Oceanside, including Carlsbad, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista. For pet owners living in those cities, this means that SDHS is their go-to resource for animal-related needs, questions and concerns — including lost and found animals, adoptions, dog licenses, assistance from Humane Law Enforcement, and even resources like free pet food and access to veterinary care.

They’re also the region’s primary resource for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation — and even serve as your point of contact when you find a rattlesnake in your yard.

With campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego, SDHS cares for more than 40,000 companion and wild animals each year, and provides humane law enforcement and officer dispatch around-the-clock.

SDHS is so much more than a traditional animal shelter, and the organization is committed to partnering with residents of San Diego County to help keep their animals safe.

Through its Community Support Services, SDHS also offers resources to support pet families in need, including low cost spay/neuter surgeries, vaccination and microchip clinics, a Community Pet Pantry where pet owners can pick up free food for their animals, financial assistance for veterinary care, and even eviction and housing support.

It also provides emergency boarding services for community members in times of crisis, such as those experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or medical emergencies.

Additionally, the organization offers a wide range of resources to help pet owners address behavioral challenges, which are some of the most common reasons pets enter shelters. Through an online resource library, affordable and free training classes, and a Behavior Helpline, SDHS is committed to helping families keep the pets they love.

As a national leader in the field of animal welfare, San Diego Humane Society has developed signature programs designed to save more lives — including their Veterinary Medicine, Behavior & Training, Kitten and Foster programs.

These programs are essential to San Diego County’s ability to stay at zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable shelter animals and include state-of-the-art facilities like the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine, the nation’s first Kitten Nursery and a one-of-a-kind Behavior Center.

To learn more about SDHS, or to make a donation to support their work, visit sdhumane.org.

SDHS operates five locations that are open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, in San Diego, Oceanside (two locations), Escondido and El Cajon.