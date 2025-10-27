Joe Green announces 2026 Vista mayoral campaign

VISTA — Former District 2 City Councilmember and unofficial city ambassador Joe Green has announced his bid for Vista’s top seat in the 2026 election.

Green re-enters the Vista political sphere as the current sole candidate for the mayor seat, announcing his campaign on social media last month with an endorsement from the Vista Firefighters Association.

He served two terms on the City Council from 2016 to 2024 before retiring last year, and is a real estate broker at his business Green Team Realty. He also served for years as president of the Del Norte PTA, representing Vista Unified schools.

Known for his upbeat, high-energy personality and enthusiasm for all things Vista, Green said he is eager to represent the entire city rather than a specific district and to bring more unity to the City Council dais.

“I’ve always wanted to really represent my city as a whole. It was obviously an honor to represent my district as a district council member,” Green said. “I don’t like that the national politics have crept their way into the council chambers … I see those dynamics, and I feel like there’s so much friction and tension that there’s not as much business being done.”

This will be Green’s second time seeking the mayoral seat, after his 2018 run, where he came in second to former mayor Judy Ritter. Six years later, Green said this campaign is less about a young politician trying to climb the ranks and more about “saving the city.”

Green seeks the seat currently held by John Franklin, who is running for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat next year. The three-person race also includes San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and San Diego County Democrats Chair Kyle Krahel.

As mayor, Green said public safety, infrastructure, and business development would be his top priorities, along with other focuses like affordable housing and smart growth and strengthening community events and spaces.

His campaign materials outline specific goals, including:

Establishing a Mayor’s Public Safety Advisory Council to build trust and address topics like mental health and youth programs,

Supporting small businesses through incentives and mentorships,

Ensuring the resilience of infrastructure like roads, drains, and utilities,

Incentivizing balanced development for workforce housing while maintaining open space,

Investing in modern equipment for the Vista Fire and Sheriff’s departments

In his time on the council, Green was known for championing the expansion of the regulated cannabis industry in Vista, which has brought in millions in additional tax revenue for the city. He has also advocated for recreation programs and other opportunities to support local youth, particularly in low-income families.

In many ways, Green has drawn from his lived experience when advocating for the people of Vista. His family moved to the area when he was a young boy, and he has talked openly about relying on food stamps and other programs to get by.

Green spent days as a kid at the Vista Boys and Girls Club, and went on to graduate from Rancho Buena Vista High School. He and his wife, Jennifer, have raised their family of four children locally.

“I’ve lived in Vista my whole life,” Green said. “Who wouldn’t dream of being the mayor of their city?”

During the 2026 election, Vista residents will also vote for candidates to represent council districts 1 and 4, currently represented by Corinna Contreras and Dan O’Donnell, respectively.

Another new candidate eyeing a 2026 run is Former Vista Unified School District board candidate Frank Nunez, who has filed paperwork to run for the District 1 seat.