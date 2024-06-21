San Diego County unemployment decreases to 3.6%, below national average

REGION — The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped considerably to 3.6% in May, down from a revised 4.1% in April and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month’s rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.7% for the nation during the same period.

Between April 2024 and May 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,562,500 to 1,566,100, a gain of 3,600 jobs. Agricultural employment added 300 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality led monthly employment gains, with 2,600 jobs added. Most of this increase was seen in accommodation and food services, which grew by 1,900.

According to the EDD, five additional sectors saw improvements in employment. Government jobs increased by 1,100, with 91% of that coming from the state government. Trade, Transportation and Utilities, financial activities and other services each posted a gain of 300 jobs, with construction adding 100 new jobs.

On the negative side, three industry sectors saw month-over-month losses, losing a total of 1,100 jobs. Professional and business services saw the largest drop, falling by 600 jobs. According to the EDD, the loss was evenly split between professional, scientific, and technical services and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services.

Private education and health services fell by 400 and information jobs decreased by 100.

Compared to last May, total nonfarm employment increased by 6,900 and agricultural employment grew by 100.

These gains were led by private education and health services, with 11,400 jobs added, 88% of which came in the health care and social services subsector.

Six other sectors saw gains: Leisure and hospitality with 4,700; government with 4,000; and the remaining 4,200 split between construction, other services, trade, transportation, and utilities, and mining and logging.

Four sectors saw year-over-year employment losses: professional and business services lost 10,400 jobs, manufacturing lost 4,200, and the financial activities and information sectors each lost 1,400 jobs.