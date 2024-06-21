Op-Ed: Striking a balance between housing and environmental safeguards

From the majestic Sierra Nevada to the San Francisco Bay, to the sun-drenched beaches of Southern California to the craggy shores of the north, our state is known for its spectacular natural beauty. It’s also known for its forward-thinking environmental laws that protect these indispensable public resources for all to enjoy for generations to come.

At the heart of California’s environmental protection framework is the landmark California Coastal Act, enacted in 1976 to ensure and enhance public access to the shoreline, preserve open space, protect sensitive coastal marine habitat and biodiversity, and balance development and conservation. Under the jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission, the Coastal Act has successfully done so since its inception.

But in recent years, the Coastal Act has been unjustly portrayed by some as an obstacle to California’s effort to correct its decades-long failure to build enough affordable housing. For years, residents have grappled with exorbitant rents, skyrocketing home prices, and an ever-growing homeless population.

In response, state lawmakers are scrambling to find solutions. Some are proposing bills that would streamline development along the coast by weakening the Coastal Act. While the need for affordable housing is undeniable, it’s essential that we not sacrifice our precious environmental heritage at the altar of expediency. Yet, bills that would do just that keep coming.

One legislator, who has a well-intentioned but misguided measure to remove the Coastal Commission’s ability to review density housing developments in the Coastal Zone, declared the Coastal Act has played “a pivotal role” in preventing needed housing on the coast.

The Coastal Act requires the Coastal Commission to “encourage housing opportunities for persons of low and moderate income.” Furthermore, Coastal Commission members and staff assert that the commission has never denied a fully affordable housing project since its inception.

We can be thankful that, at long last, California is trying to fill the need for more affordable housing to more than just the wealthy. But that has created a political rub where there needn’t be one. Housing advocates and their champions in the Legislature have the wrong target. Their approach is short-sighted and risks irreparable harm to our coastal ecosystems.

It’s crucial to recognize that California’s coastline is more than just a stretch of land ripe for development. It’s a vital ecosystem that supports diverse marine life, provides critical habitat for endangered species, and serves as a natural buffer against coastal erosion and sea-level rise.

Furthermore, it’s an economic driver for coastal communities that thrive on tourism and the recreational opportunities the marine environment provides. Any attempts to circumvent environmental laws in the name of housing must be approached with extreme caution, as the consequences could be far-reaching and irreversible.

Moreover, weakening environmental regulations sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the integrity of our environmental protection framework. The Coastal Act was born out of a recognition that unchecked development threatens not only our natural landscapes but also our quality of life. By prioritizing short-term housing goals over long-term environmental sustainability, we risk sacrificing the very essence of what makes California so unique and desirable.

Californians rightly consider the coast a treasure and want it protected. A 2006 PPIC poll found that 9 out of 10 residents said the quality of the beach and ocean was just as important as the overall quality of life and economy of the state and warned that “political leaders may want to heed the possible fallout from these critical attitudes.”

The times have changed, of course, but not the love Californians hold for the coast. A 2023 PPIC poll found that two out of three residents view oceans and beaches as important to the state’s future economy and quality of life.

The Coastal Act and the Coastal Commission stand as bulwarks against unchecked development, reminding us of our responsibility to protect and preserve our natural resources for future generations. As we work to address the housing crisis, let us do so in a way that honors our environmental legacy and ensures a sustainable future for all Californians.

Esther C. Sanchez is the Mayor of Oceanside.