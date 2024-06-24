Encinitas Visitors Center rebrands to Visit Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Visitors Center has rebranded to “Visit Encinitas,” launching a new website in the process.

Visitors can explore local activities, iconic attractions, family-friendly options and pet-friendly locations, surf spots, hiking trails, shopping, art, food, entertainment and more at www.visitencinitasca.com.

“From the exhilarating waves that beckon surf enthusiasts to the trendy boutiques, restaurants, and tranquil nature trails inviting exploration, our town is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be uncovered,” said Visit Encinitas Director Carol Knight. “As a long-time resident, I’m excited to be able to bring this new comprehensive resource to locals and visitors that highlights all of the areas of Encinitas: Downtown Encinitas ‘By the Beach,’ Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Leucadia, Olivenhain and ‘New Encinitas’ along the El Camino Real corridor.”

Key features of the new website include an events calendar, interactive maps, community stories, a resource hub for trip planning and advertising opportunities for local businesses.

“Our goal is to provide an immersive, user-friendly experience that showcases the unique charm, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty of Encinitas,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of Visit Encinitas. “We worked with Renewww Marketing, a full-service digital marketing company based in North County, to redesign the site so that every local tourism-related Encinitas business is listed, and it is a much more vibrant, inclusive and interactive experience. We invite everyone to explore our current calendar of local events, connect, and discover all that our beautiful city has to offer.”