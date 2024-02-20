Rollover crash in Encinitas following police pursuit

ENCINITAS — A vehicle rolled over and crashed north of Swami’s Beach following a police pursuit on Tuesday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The incident began around 8:03 a.m. in the area of 2nd and West G streets after a driver involved in a minor vehicle collision failed to yield to law enforcement, according to Lt. Zheath Sanchez.

A pursuit ensued, with the driver reaching a speed of around 35 mph, until their vehicle rolled over and crashed in the area of 2nd and I streets.

As of around 8:30 a.m., Sanchez said it was unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over. Paramedics were examining the driver at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.