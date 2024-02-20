The Coast News Group
A police pursuit of a vehicle ended in a rollover crash this morning between 2nd and West G streets in Encinitas. Photo by Sue Otto
A police pursuit of a vehicle ended in a rollover crash this morning between 2nd and West G streets in Encinitas. Photo by Sue Otto
CitiesCrimeEncinitas

Rollover crash in Encinitas following police pursuit

by Laura Place6

ENCINITAS — A vehicle rolled over and crashed north of Swami’s Beach following a police pursuit on Tuesday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The incident began around 8:03 a.m. in the area of 2nd and West G streets after a driver involved in a minor vehicle collision failed to yield to law enforcement, according to Lt. Zheath Sanchez.

A pursuit ensued, with the driver reaching a speed of around 35 mph, until their vehicle rolled over and crashed in the area of 2nd and I streets.

As of around 8:30 a.m., Sanchez said it was unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over. Paramedics were examining the driver at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment