Legal Notices, May 1, 2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday May 18, 2026. Project No: and Name: TSM24-0004 / North City West TSM2 Applicant: North City Community Partners LLC. Request: A Tentative Subdivision Map to create three lots on a 19.83-acre site to enable the development of multi-family townhomes processed through a Site Development Plan (SDP) at a later date, a westerly extension of North City Drive from Twin Oaks Valley Road to the boundary of the easterly termination of North City Drive approved with TSM19-0002; and the construction of Street A from Discovery Street into the future North City Drive; located west of Twin Oaks Valley Road and North of Discovery Street with the site zoned University District Specific Plan (SPA) Zone in the Barham/Discovery Community. As part of the Tentative Subdivision Map a summary Vacation (VAC26-0002) will be recommended by the Planning Commission for City Council approval for the abonnement of public-right-of-way for an unnamed road within the boundaries of TSM24-0004 for North City West. Environmental Determination: The Tentative Subdivision Map (TSM24-0004) is within the scope of the certified Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) (SCH No. 2008101083), which is in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15162. Location of Property: Northwest of the intersection of Twin Oaks Valley Road and the Future North City Drive, east of San Marcos Creek, and south of SR-78. The project site is more particularly described as the West side of University District Specific Plan known as North City West. The project site is within portions of Lots 2 through 10, inclusive, in Block 62, together with all of Lots 4, 5, 6, 14, 15, 15, and 17, and those portions of Lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, and 21 in Block 63, of Rancho Los Vallecitos De San Marcos, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, Stat of California, according to Map thereof No. 806 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County December 21, 1895 of official records, together with that portion of Discovery Street lying between Blocks 62 and 63 of said map vacated to public use per County Board of Supervisors Resolution recorded December 5, 1900 in Book 23, page 175 of official records. Assessor’s Parcel Number(s): 220-181-40; 220-190-52; 221-080-05; 221-080-06; 221-100-02; 221-100-03; 221-100-04; 221-100-10; 221-100-35; 221-100-40; 221-100-62; 221-100-64; 221-100-65; 221-100-66; 221-100-69; 221-100-70; 221-100-72; 221-100-73; 221-100-74; 221-100-56. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Scott Nightingale, Principal Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 3281, or via email [email protected] Notice: The Planning Division can be contacted at (760) 744-1050, extension 3233 or via email [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require a reasonable modification or accommodation pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) to participate in this public hearing or any other City program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, email [email protected], or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3145. 05/01/2026 CN 32280

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/1, 5/15, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Moss SB-9 Two-Unit Development; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007892-2025, DR-008015-2025, CDP-008016-2025; FILING DATE: April 3, 2025; APPLICANT: Samantha Moss; LOCATION: Rubenstein Avenue (APN: 260-083-67); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construction of a two-story duplex allowed through SB-9 Two-Unit Development; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15303(b) and 15268. Section 15303(b) exempts the construction of a duplex and Section 15268 exempts ministerial projects from the requirements of CEQA. Per Government Code Section 65852.21, SB 9 Two-Unit Developments are deemed ministerial. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA guidelines apply and no historic resources are affected by the subject project. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 11, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination CANNOT BE FILED in accordance with City Council Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-19. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. 05/01/2026 CN 32279

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/1, 5/15, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Leucadia-Encinitas Farmers Market CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008541-2025, AG-008598-2025, and CDPNF-008609-2025; FILING DATE: December 15, 2025; APPLICANT: The Leucadia-Encinitas Hwy 101 Mainstreet Association; LOCATION: 675 Balour Drive (APN: 760-165-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Relocation of a weekly certified farmers’ market from Paul Ecke Central Elementary School to Oak Crest Middle School located at 675 Balour Drive. The proposed weekly farmers market will operate Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parking will be provided adjacent to the school at the Encinitas Community Center and on Oakcrest Park Drive; ZONING/OVERLAY: Public/Semi-Public (P-SP) Zone, Coastal Zone Overlay and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311, which exempts the placement of minor structures accessory to institutional facilities. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Rios, Associate Planner (760) 633-2794 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/01/2026 CN 32278

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/1, 5/15, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Holloway Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008520-2025; BADJ-008578-2025; CDPNF-008579-2025; FILING DATE: December 12, 2025; APPLICANT: Jim Holloway; LOCATION: 2181 Edinburg Avenue (APN: 260-421-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to authorize the consolidation of two existing legal lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11, Special Study, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15305(a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as lot line adjustments. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 11, 2026 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/01/2026 CN 32277

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding a proposed contract amendment with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) to modify the City’s safety contract to include the provisions of Government Code Section 20434, which defines “Local Fire Fighter” to include employees of a fire department performing firefighting, fire prevention, fire training, hazardous materials, emergency medical services or fire or arson investigation services. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 05/01/2026 CN 32276

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday May 18, 2026. Project No: and Name: CSP19-00003 / Master Sign Program North City Applicant: Urban Villages San Marcos, LLC. Request: A Comprehensive Sign Program (CSP), that would govern the design, type, and details of all signage proposed for the University District Specific Plan (UDSP) area known as North City. Environmental Determination: The Comprehensive Sign Program (CSP19-00003) has been found to be within the scope of the certified Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) (SCH No. 2008101083), which is in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15162. CEQA Section 15162(a) allows a lead agency to utilize the existing and adopted/certified EIR when no substantial changes are proposed in the project that require a major revision to the previous EIR or when a substantial increase in the severity of the previously identified significant effects are not found. As such, staff has analyzed the proposed CSP and found this project to meet the intent of the certified FEIR and will not result in substantial changes in the original project, will not involve substantial changes to the circumstances for which the project was originally undertaken, and no major changes to the intent for original development or new information of substantial importance not known at the time of the initial CEQA review have been identified. Therefore, the City serving as the lead agency has determined that the proposed CSP can rely on the certified FEIR for the project without modification. Location of Property: The University District Specific Plan area located south of State Route 78, north of Barham Drive, east and west of Twin Oaks Valley Road, south of Carmel Street and west of the Sprinter Rail Line, more particularly described as portion of Block 58, Map 806, Rancho Los Vallecitos de San Marcos; Map No. 15997, Map No. 16126, Map No. 16246, Parcel Map No. 2617, Parcel Map No. 20991, Parcel Map No. 2786, Parcel Map No. 21264, and portions of North City Drive, June Way, Campus Way, and Industrial Street. Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-202-(12 to 69) and 221-110-(09 to 78). Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sam Dominguez, Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 4598, or via email [email protected] Notice: The Planning Division can be contacted at (760) 744-1050, extension 3233 or via email [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in this public hearing or any other City program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3145. 05/01/2026 CN 32275

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-05 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Ordinance No. 2024-10, Certifying Speed Limits in the City of Encinitas by Adopting All Engineering and Traffic Surveys (E&TS) and Establishing a Comprehensive Street List for Lower Speed Limits, Pursuant to Provisions of Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43) and Assembly Bill 382 (AB 382).” Ordinance 2026-05 uses the 2025 Engineering and Traffic Survey results to implement AB 43 and AB 382 to establish or reaffirm lower speed limit modifications within the City. Ordinance 2026-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held April 22, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 13, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 05/01/2026 CN 32251

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-03 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Section 30.04.010 (Definitions) of Chapter 30.04 of Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Local Coastal Program to Revise the Definition of “Dwelling Unit” to Include Manufactured Housing in Compliance with the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Program 2G and State Law.” Ordinance 2026-03 complies with the City’s Housing Element Program 2G and State law, the Encinitas Zoning Code and the Local Coastal Program must be amended to clarify that a manufactured home built on a foundation system shall be permitted subject to the same standards as a residence that is constructed on lots zoned for conventional single-family residential dwellings. Ordinance 2026-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held April 22, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 13, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 05/01/2026 CN 32250

Publicación del periódico del distrito acuático de San Dieguito: Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua de 2025 y Plan de Contingencia por Escasez de Agua Por la presente se notifica que el 20 de mayo de 2026 a las 5 pm en City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, el Consejo del Distrito de Agua de San Dieguito llevará a cabo dos audiencia públicas sobre el Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua (UWMP) de 2025 y Plan de Contingencia por Escasez de Agua (WSCP) de conformidad con el Código de Agua de California 10621 y §10642. La audiencia se celebrará en persona. Consulte las instrucciones proporcionadas en la agenda publicada en (https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts ) para participar. El UWMP debe incluir evaluaciones detalladas de los suministros de agua necesarios para satisfacer de forma confiable las demandas en un horizonte de planificación de al menos 20 años, en condiciones normales, de secado único y de secado múltiple. La Ley de Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua exige que el Distrito prepare y adopte un plan actualizado cada cinco años. El UWMP de 2025 debe adoptarse antes del 1 de julio de 2026 para su presentación al Departamento de Recursos Hídricos de California (DWR). El borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 estará disponible para su revisión pública a partir del 20 de abril de 2026 en el sitio web del Distrito de Agua de San Dieguito en (www.sdwd.org). Cualquier pregunta o comentario sobre el borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 debe ser recibido por el secretario del Consejo de Distrito antes del mediodía del 20 de mayo de 2026 y debe dirigirse a: San Dieguito Water District en 505 S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, California 92024, A la atención de: Secretario del Consejo, o ser enviado por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Los miembros del público también podrán proporcionar comentarios públicos en la audiencia. Al finalizar la audiencia pública, el Consejo de Distrito puede revisar, cambiar o modificar el Borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025. Está previsto que el UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 se adopte el 20 mayo de 2026. 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32242

San Dieguito Water District Newspaper Publication: 2025 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Contingency Plan Notice is hereby given that on May 20, 2026 at 5 pm at the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, the San Dieguito Water District Board will conduct two public hearings on the Draft 2025 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) and the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) pursuant to California Water Code 10621 and §10642. The hearing will be held in person. Please refer to the instructions provided on the posted agenda at (https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts ) to participate. The UWMP must include detailed evaluations of the water supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20‑year planning horizon, under normal, single‑dry, and multiple‑dry year conditions. The District is required by the Urban Water Management Planning Act to prepare and adopt an updated plan every five years. The 2025 UWMP must be adopted by July 1, 2026 for submittal to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). The Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP will be available for public review starting April 20, 2026 at the San Dieguito Water District’s website at (www.sdwd.org). Any questions or comments regarding the Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP must be received by the District Board Clerk before noon on May 20, 2026 and should be directed to: San Dieguito Water District at 505 S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, California 92024, Attn: Clerk of the Board, or emailed to [email protected]. Members of the public will also be able to provide public comments at the hearing. Upon conclusion of the public hearing, the District Board may revise, change, or modify the Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP. The 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP is scheduled to be adopted on May 20, 2026. 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32241

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 5 p.m. to consider a request for the following: CASE NAME: GPA2025-0001 / AMEND2025-0003 / CT2025-0006 / PUD2025-0006 (DEV2024-0088) – Toll Brothers Bressi Ranch Townhomes DESCRIPTION: The City of Carlsbad has received an application for a General Plan Amendment, Master Plan Amendment to the Bressi Ranch Master Plan, Vesting Tentative Map, and Planned Development Permit to allow for approximately 111-townhomes to be developed on a 7-acre parcel at 6405 Alicante Road (Assessors Parcel Number 213601200). The property is located south of Gateway Road, west of Alicante Road, and north of Town Garden Road. The project is being presented to the City Council to hold a public hearing and consider one of the following: Adopt a resolution remanding back to city staff for further processing the application of a General Plan Amendment, Bressi Ranch Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map and Planned Development Permit to change the Planned Industrial General Plan designation to residential to allow for approximately 111 3-story residential townhomes on a vacant 7-acre parcel at 6405 Alicante Road (APN 213-60-12-00), located south of Gateway Road, west of Alicante Road, and north of Town Garden Road; or Adopt a resolution denying the application for a General Plan Amendment, Bressi Ranch Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map and Planned Development Permit to change the Planned Industrial General Plan designation to residential to allow for approximately 111 3-story residential townhomes on a vacant 7-acre parcel at 6405 Alicante Road (APN 213-60-12-00), located south of Gateway Road, west of Alicante Road and north of Town Garden Road. Whereas, on Feb. 18, 2026, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 (Fitzgerald No; Burrows – Abstain) to adopt a resolution recommending the City Council remand the project application back to staff for processing. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after May 7, 2026. If you have any questions, please contact Assistant Director of Community Development Eric Lardy in the Planning Division at (442) 339 -2712 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge these actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: GPA2025-0001 / AMEND2025-0003 / CT2025-0006 / PUD2025-0006 (DEV2024-0088) CASE NAME: Toll Brothers Bressi Ranch Townhomes PUBLISH: Friday, May 1, 2026 | CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 05/01/2026 CN 32237

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas – City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing introducing Ordinance No. 2026-09, amending Articles II and III of Chapter 14.40 (Stopping, Standing, and Parking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. This Ordinance proposes amending Chapter 14.40.090 (Curb Markings) and adding a new Chapter 14.40.130 (Time-Limited Parking) to provide updated code regulations for timed parking zones in the City of Encinitas. Meeting Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, or soon thereafter / Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Environmental Status: The proposed ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. The action is also exempt from CEQA under Section 15378(b)(5) of the CEQA Guidelines because it involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts) no later than Friday, May 8, 2026, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on May 13, 2025. Instructions for providing public comments via email or during the meeting will be included with the agenda packet. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after City Council adoption. Staff Contact: Engineering Department at 760-633-2770 or [email protected] 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32235

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069; at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Project No: GPA25-0001, R25-0001, MFSDP25-0001, TSM25-0001, and Addendum to ND22-008. Applicant: Paul Mayer, Santa Fe Flores, LP Request: The applicant is requesting a Multi-Family Site Development Plan modification to GPA 21-0008 and Tentative Subdivision Map for construction of 46 residential condominiums on 2.6 net acres. The project includes a General Plan Amendment and Rezone to change the land use and zone of the property from Multi-Family Residential 3 (R-3-10) and Commercial (C) to Multi-Family Residential (R-3-6). Environmental Determination: An Addendum to Mitigated Negative Declaration (ND22-008) (SCH No. 2022090486) was prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Location of Property: Northwest corner of S. Santa Fe Avenue and N. Las Flores Drive, more particularly described as a Portion of Lot 4 in Block 95 of Rancho Los Vallecitos de San Marcos, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No. 806, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on December 21, 1895. Assessor’s Parcel No(s): A 0.37-acre portion of 217-161-17-00, and the entirety of 217-161-18-00 and 217-161-19-00. Planning Commission Action: The Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposed project to the City Council by a “7-0” vote. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sarah Cluff, Senior Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 3227, or via email [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, Extension 3186. 05/01/2026 CN 32253

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING COUNCIL POLICY 200 COMMITTEES – CITY COUNCIL ADVISORY COMMITTEES, BOARDS, AND COMMISSIONS TO IMPLEMENT CHANGES TO ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR MEMBERS OF CITY COMMITTEES, BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on April 21, 2026. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered on May 5, 2026. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk DATE April 22, 2026 05/01/2026 CN 32247

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (IFB CONBID 26-02) 2026 SURFACE SEAL PROJECT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of cold mill of existing pavement, asphalt concrete overlay, slurry seal, micro surfacing, traffic signal improvements, and striping and markings. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK Various locations throughout the City of San Marcos, California. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $3,639,718.00. TERM Sixty (60) Working Days. CONTRACTORS LICENSE

The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors license classification Type A General Engineering or California Subcontractors license classification Type C-12 Earthwork and Paving. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. DIR REGISTRATION Under SB 854, contractors and subcontractors performing work on public works contracts are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the DIR and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 05/01/2026 CN 32243

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 101-10851663 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 07/01/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $340,248.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may quality as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31,2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/21/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4872522 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32261

T.S. No. 25-77118 APN: 121-270-58-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/9/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DEBORAH READ-KLUG AND IRV KLUG, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/17/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0118510, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/27/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $160,748.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 370 SPANISH SPUR FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 121-270-58-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320 ). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com , using the 25-77118. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 25-77118 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 4/21/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 47651 Pub Dates 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32239

NOTICE OF SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which Oceanside Terrace, LLC is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to those known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at 221 N EL CAMINO REAL, SPACE 75, OCEANSIDE, California 92058 on May 12th, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The following is a brief description of the property to be sold: A 1993 Skyline Mobilehome, Decal number LAT9573, Serial number 1V710622FA / 1V710622FB, HUD Label/Insignia Number ULI363259 / ULI363258, 56 feet in length, 23 feet, 8 inch in width. Said mobilehome and its contents will be sold “as is” and “where is,” and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances (including taxes and fees owed to County or State) or any other matter whatsoever. Payment in the form of money order or cashier’s check must be made at the time of the sale. Purchase of the mobilehome by any bidder does not include any right of possession to the mobilehome space itself, any right to resell the home on-site, or to tenancy in the park. All bidders other than Warehouse lienholder must remove the mobilehome from the park by a licensed bonded contractor within 7 days. Please note that the sale may be cancelled at any time, up to and including the time of the sale. Name of Owners: The Estate of William Hackbarth Amount Due: $3,364.07 Dated at Sunnyvale, California April 21, 2026. By: JUDY C. TSAI Attorney for Oceanside Terrace, LLC 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32230

T.S. No. 143935-CA APN: 166-330-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/29/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0266821 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ADAN CARACHURE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3135 LINDA DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-4359 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $146,343.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959080_143935-CA 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32205

T.S. No.: 25-15334 Loan No.: ******8358 APN: 207-021-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/23/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Eileen S. Carbone, A Widow And Karlie Carbone, A Single Woman, As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services, LLC Recorded 8/31/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0347804 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/18/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,079,312.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4208 PARK DRIVE Carlsbad, California 92008 A.P.N.: 207-021-45-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this Internet Website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (949) 776-4697, or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Nida Taylor, Foreclosure Coordinator PPP #26-004055 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32204

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2024-02000 Loan No.: SPM-552022 APN: 216-370-01-10 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below, The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Sheldon E. Stunkel And Sally M. Stunkel, Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Superier Loan Servicing Recorded 6/1/2022 as Instrument No, 2022-0231069 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E, Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $679,397.93 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7428 Via De Fortuna Carlsbad, California 92009 A.PN.: 216-370-01-10 “As Is Where Is” The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. No Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale shall be issued or authorized for recording unless and until the foreclosure trustee has received all required federal reporting certifications or verified that the transferee qualifies for an applicable exemption. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale, NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (714) 730-2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Superior Loan Servicing, by Asset Default Management, Inc., as Agent for Trustee 28348 Roadside Drive, 1st Floor Agoura Hills, California 91301 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Julie Taberdo, Trustee Sale Officer A-4871867 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32189

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 25-00146-2CTT Loan No: Deluca APN 129-292-36-00 and 185-041-13-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST WITH ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED NOVEMBER 30, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance io the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust with Assignment of Rents recorded on November 30, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0657174 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: Dino A. DeLuca, a married man as his sole and separate property, as Trustor (the “Trustor™), in favor of DJA Investments, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: As more particularly described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: if you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. if you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. if you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 1.866.684.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. if you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. if you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1.866.684.2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale, If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 11146 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $2,505,305.12 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: April 10, 2028 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 25-00146-2CTT 5170 Golden Foothill Parkway, Suite 130 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Lindsay Lopez, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1.866.684.2727 EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, AT FILE NO. 260572, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TODWIGHT H. HANAWALT, ET AL RECORDED OCTOBER 26, 1982, AS FILE NO. 82 329283, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING SOUTHERLY ON OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS A PORTION OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, OF PARCEL MAPS, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, SAID CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF PARCEL 1 OF SAID PARCEL MAP NO. 7473; THENCE NORTH 69° 20’ 28” WEST 113.34 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, SAID POINT BEING THE MOST WESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1; THENCE NORTH 68° 17’ 06” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE 122.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 4° 19’ 01” WEST 25.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 1400 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 2° 28’ 30”, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 60.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. APN: 129-292-36-00, 185-041-13-00 A-4871826 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32188

T.S. No.: 26-19180 Loan No.: ******6372 APN: 144-053-18-00 Order Number: 250197769-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 3/11/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/13/2026 at 10:00 AM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant that certain DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT dated 3/11/2024 (“Deed of Trust”) recorded on 3/15/2024, as Instrument No. 2024-0065190,, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by OB DEV 1, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company (“Trustor”), as trustor, to secure obligations in favor of RFLF 4, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). Checks must be made payable to Prestige Default Services. At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1518-1520 San Jose Street, Oceanside, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , with interest (including, without limitation, default interest) and late charges thereon, the prepayment premium, legal fees and other costs, fees, expenses and charges, and advances, and interest thereon, and the fees, charges and expenses of the undersigned trustee (“Trustee”) as provided in the note, loan agreement and other loan documents secured by the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale reasonably (Estimated as of 4/06/2026) $1,792,395.11. The amount may be greater on the day of sale as accrued interest, costs and fees, and any additional advances, will increase the figure prior to sale. The current beneficiary under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (the “Beneficiary”) hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B) and to include in the non-judicial foreclosure of the estate described in this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale all of the personal property and fixtures described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . The Beneficiary reserves the right to revoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, at the Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the trustee’s sale to be conducted pursuant to the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT and this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation as described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property and/or fixtures still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property and/or fixtures, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The Beneficiary heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-19180. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/6/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Ileanna Petersen, Commercial Trustee Sale Officer PPP #26-003810 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32170

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on Friday – May 15, 2026 per the times shown below. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Unit E124 – Maricel Nafarrete at 1:00 pm Unit RS303 – Lizeth Garcia at 1:30 pm 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32284

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on May 13, 2025 ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenants: Jason Laffey unit 2117 Jaeson Cayne unit 2047 Angnor Reyes 2171 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 05/01/2026 CN 32260

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU022289N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Katrina Elaine Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brady Garrett Scott change to proposed name: Brady Garrett Garcia. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm .) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32258

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CL062286C NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRENT VANDERVEEN, an individual; and Does 1 through 25, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DREAM COATINGS, INC. dba J BROWN PAINTING, a California corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LANAK & HANNA [33449] 1851 E. First St., Ste 700 Santa Ana, CA 92705 Telephone: 714.620.2350 Date: (Fecha) 11/20/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Villasenor Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32257

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice A-Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/19/2026 at 6:00PM. Tyler Andrew S Knight; Maria Sinsay; Angie Ruiz; Kimberly A Cortez. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 05/01/2026 CN 32240

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: May 19, 2026, at 10:00am Rose loprieno Martin Russell Brenda Bailey The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 5/1/26 CNS-4034655# CN 32238

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10 am May 10th, 2026 ending at 12 pm May 23th, 2026. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. Pictures at: storageauctions.net The following personal items: clothes, boxes of household goods, Hand tools, etc. will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Adonna Gorline 131A Debbie Guzman 141B 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32222

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU024038N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Erick Rodrigo Avalos, All Around Plumbing, LLC, & Does 1 to 5 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jose Lozano NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Office of Daniel Callaway 603 Seagaze Dr. Ste 1102 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.637.6740 Date: (Fecha), 01/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32218

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT C. LASLEY, aka BOB LASLEY, aka ROBERT LASLEY Case # 26PE000912C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert C. Lasley, aka Bob Lasley, aka Robert Lasley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Lasley in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Lasley be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 26, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: James Lasley 4341 Palomar Dr. Fallbrook CA 92028 Telephone: 760.521.4917 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32179

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009521 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pure Pro Plumbing. Located at: 235 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/09/2022 and assigned File # 2022-90246656. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 2029 Universe Ct., Nolensville TN 37135. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007613 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dirty Birdz Lacrosse; B. Coastal Lacrosse. Located at: 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Foss Camps and Clinics LLC, 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Foss, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007836 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ashcraft Property Management. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashcraft Investment Co Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/1999 S/Alyce W. Ashcraft, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007825 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp 4 Dogs; B. Camp 4 Dogs Inc. Located at: 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camp 4 Dogs Inc., 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2001 S/Jennifer Ketchum, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009418 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DermTech, LLC; B. Dermtech, 2.0; C. DermTech. Located at: 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DERM-JES Holdings, LLC, 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/30/2024 S/Burkhard Jansen, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009466 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AngelPrint.com; B. Angel Print; C. Angel Printing. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PrintingCEO Inc., 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Vladimir Medvinsky, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009140 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Telephone. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T+J Communications, Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/27/1987 S/Ronald Garrett, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009431 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LapsUp. Located at: 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Pawprints Inc., 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Danae Brooker, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008546 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AllWaves Co; B. AllWavesCo.com; C. AllWaves and Forever. Located at: 93 A Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marcell Price, PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Marcell Price, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009363 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jumpei Kontani, 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/20/2026 S/Jumpei Kontani, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008984 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surreal Studios; B. Surreal Studio. Located at: 1403 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carson Daniel Besancon, 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carson Daniel Besancon, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009112 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Disc Centers of America Vista. Located at: 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Taylor Elliott, 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Mark Taylor Elliott, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008027 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J. Marie Lash & Beauty. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #102B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamie Marie Deehan, 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2021 S/Jamie Marie Deehan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007557 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palo Santo Digital. Located at: 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Eugene Zilli, 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Eugene Zilli, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009234 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embrace Harmony. Located at: 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Angelica Sage, 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/01/2024 S/Angelica Sage, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009243 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Home Refresh. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008545 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrative Remote Technologies. Located at: 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 15683 Via Santa Pradera, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. H. M. Bui, M.D., A Professional Medical Corporation, 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hanh M. Bui, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009206 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Akora Prosperity Financial & Insurance Solutions. Located at: 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chau Lai, 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chau Lai, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007490 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diego Austin Talavera. Located at: 520 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diego Austin Talavera, LLC, 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Devon A. Thomas, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008402 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007925 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TBS Medical LLC. Located at: 4045 Bonita Rd. #208, Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TBS Medical Supplies LLC, 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/2026 S/Natasha Calk, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007971 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carolina Cucina. Located at: 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carolina Radyk Stapa, 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Carolina Radyk Stapa, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008529 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Masonry. Located at: 10036 Maine Ave., Lakeside CA 92040 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chimney Sweeps, 10036 Maine Ave, Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Julian Margo, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009094 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearlphysio. Located at: 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacqueline Cowan Physical Therapy, 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Cowan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008611 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Play Music Lessons. Located at: 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alyssa Jeanelle Hoover, 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alyssa J. Hoover, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009049 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Cove Collective. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ocean Cove Holdings LLC, 2173 Salk Ave. #250 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Jon Stark, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008323 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pleats Fine Tailoring and Dry Cleaning. Located at: 844 W. San Marcos Blvd, #106, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pleats, 844 W. San Marcos Blvd. #106, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2014 S/Paulette Khoury, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006460 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malas With Meaning. Located at: 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanne McLaughlin, 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2017 S/Deanne McLaughlin, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008179 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ollie’s Shop. Located at: 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hallett Adaptive Strategies, LLC, 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katie Hallett, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008868 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brenner’s Coastal Detailing. Located at: 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colby Christian David Brenner, 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Colby Christian David Brenner, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005766 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Hydration Co. Located at: 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitality LLC, 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Ragland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008876 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Half Marathon. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Excelarace, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2024 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006387 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty House. Located at: 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty House L and I LLC, 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alena Martsiushova, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008777 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leona. Located at: 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akerland Ventures, LLC, 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2026 S/Marcus Akerland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008597 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Peoples Media. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade River Reed Morgan, 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Morgan, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007235 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G Hauling; B. G Demolition. Located at: 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gonzos Junk Removal LLC, 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2026 S/Joshua Eddy, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008619 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Motor Group LLC. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JB Motor Group LLC, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Jonathan Baize, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007801 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve DPT. Located at: 6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gaspar Physical Therapy, APC, 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Paul D. Gaspar, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008624 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pro Haul. Located at: 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007838 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Thing Bookshop. Located at: 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Liliana Ruby Molina, 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Liliana Ruby Molina, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008426 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick It Co. Located at: 3512 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alison Nichol Todd, 3512 Alander Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Nichol Todd, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008182 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kestrel Tools. Located at: 2723 Abedul St, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Warner Titcomb, 2723 Abedul St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Matthew Warner Titcomb, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007160 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blockz. Located at: 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sonic Relay Systems Inc., 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Andrew Hampton, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008430 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Shaft Publishing. Located at: 803 Windcrest Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Daniel Peek, 803 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Daniel Peek, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32206

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9006109 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cat Rose Photography. Located at: 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/22/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9018135. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Catherine Lynch, 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Catherine Lynch, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008297 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Tech Hub. Located at: 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmatullah Veedy, 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Esmatullah Veedy, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008202 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Soil Gardens. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008201 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Custom Claims Public Adjusting. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007973 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Terrace, A Carlsbad Hotel. Located at: 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Beach Hotel Properties, LLC, 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Renier Milan, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007875 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMB Marketing. Located at: 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marie Batrony, 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jenna Marie Batrony, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008081 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conserva Irrigation of North County San Diego. Located at: 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. True Coast Holdings LLC, 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Rodriguez, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008129 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Consultants. Located at: 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justus Enterprises Inc., 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Keith Justus, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007331 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Storage Hive. Located at: 860 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Storage Encinitas, PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Lingenfelder, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008054 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reception. Located at: 363 Hemlock Ave. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Drift Ventures LLC, 363 Hemlock Ave, #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Wood, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32182

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9007989 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Sommailier. Located at: 12837 Corbett Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/22/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016686. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Yung Beverages LLC, 12837 Corbett Ct. San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Laurent Yung, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005604 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Blooms Flower Fields. Located at: 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Valerie Monique Mendoza, 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Valerie Mendoza, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007300 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chile Loco. Located at: 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dirk Vandeman, 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Dirk Vandeman, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007877 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dusha Acupuncture Located at: 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007447 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firefly Fudge Company. Located at: 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Luella Wallig, 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather L. Wallig, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007157 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Spine & Rehab. Located at: 2623 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Belton and Thompson Chiropractic Inc., 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Thompson, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005448 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mar & Fuego. Located at: 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iron Coast Steak and Seafood LLC, 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Salvador Diaz, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007963 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Community Care. Located at: 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgyn Mae Taylor, 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Morgyn Mae Taylor, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007814 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Ledger Studios. Located at: 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hubert Global, 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hubert Pilloud, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007783 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REGENEXMED. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chang Encinitas Medical PC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Jamie Chang, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006940 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Lee Living. Located at: 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Whale Inc., 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kirsten Recce, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007661 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise Owl Software; B Wise Owl. Located at: 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Rector, 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Rector, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007527 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Dumpsters. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alex Avelar, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Alvaro Villa, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Alex Avelar, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007026 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huge Home Pros. Located at: 8170 Ronson Rd, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Huge Handyman Home Service LLC, 8170 Ronson Rd. #H, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Gregory Schmitt, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005263 Filed: Mar 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Label Protection & Security. Located at: 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cecilia T. Pino, 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cecilia T. Pino, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006653 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walking Eagle Mobility. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #315. Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Walking Eagle Mobility Consultants LLC, 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lee Cole Walking Eagle, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007144 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snotty Ned’s Fine Ice. Located at: 1414 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 1414 Santa Anita St, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004830 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PuraClean Water. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct #109, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CF Plumbing Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #109, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2016 S/Rachelle Fomon, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007541 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego HOA Election Services. Located at: 239 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Jean Inc., 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Gunther, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006222 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numbskulls LLC. Located at: 466 N. Coast Hwy #5, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Numbskulls LLC, 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Janecek, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007375 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. H & H Optical. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colleen Hannegan, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2026 S/Colleen Hannegan, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007267 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bennett Real Estate Services. Located at: 1621 Arrow Wood Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bennett Real Estate Services LLC, PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Sheila Bennett, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006962 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Binge Eating. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristina Dobyns, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/Kristina Dobyns, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006829 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindset For Better Living. Located at: 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael O. Jenkins, 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2026 S/Michael O. Jenkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004955 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anytime Fitness Vista. Located at: 1280 E. Vista Way #8, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 247 Fitness 1 LLC, 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Robert Higgins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006995 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perkins Electric Co. Located at: 630 Overlook St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. S B Perkins Electric Inc., 2434 Catalina Cir. #622, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Perkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007265 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knights FHC. Located at: 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heidi Harris, 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2026 S/Heidi Harris, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007251 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everist Consulting. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Adam Everist, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Chris Adam Everist, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32137