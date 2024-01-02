Retail theft suspect killed in Escondido police chase ID’d

ESCONDIDO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner today identified a retail theft suspect who died last month during a police pursuit crash in Escondido.

The Medical Examiner identified the 18-year-old suspect as Shevondia Compare-Bell, Fox 5 reported on Monday.

On Dec. 18, three suspects, two women and one man, were reported to be involved in a theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Auto Park Way, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The suspects left the store in a pickup truck, which was stolen. When the police arrived, a high-speed chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver lost control, failed to maneuver a turn onto Fig Street from Washington Avenue, and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Compare-Bell was one of the two women who were ejected from the truck. The other female suspect was seriously hurt but was last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver was identified as Lance Cpl. John Eugene Brand, a Marine based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The police caught him trying to flee the scene, according to Deputy District Attorney Helen Kim. Brand was arrested and faces gross vehicular manslaughter, evading, causing death and causing great bodily injury.

Brand has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.