Residents pursue legal remedies against Blakespear over censorship allegations

ENCINITAS — A group of residents continues to seek legal remedies against Mayor Catherine Blakespear over her alleged censorship of critics on social media, recently filing a new notice of intent to move forward with litigation unless previous settlement terms are satisfied.
San Diego civil trial attorney Carla DiMare filed an amended notice on July 14 with the city of Encinitas on behalf of Robert Nichols, former chairman of the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, and approximately 28 other “citizens’ rights advocates.”
DiMare, who replaces Carlsbad-based attorney Michael Curran, claims her client’s constitutional rights were violated when Blakespear restricted access to her official mayoral Facebook page and blocked certain users for expressing dissenting opinions.
The notice seeks an official apology from the mayor and $5,000 in attorneys fees in compensation.
In May, Nichols and the other plaintiffs filed a government tort claim against Blakespear and the city of Encinitas after the residents claimed Blakespear had violated the terms of a previous settlement agreement that had been reached between the two parties.
The mayor had agreed to issue a public apology to the residents on her official Facebook page, but Nichols and others criticized that apology for being disingenuous. Curran, the plaintiff’s attorney at the time, informed the city the settlement agreement was void and his clients would be moving forward with a tort claim.
The tort claim is against Blakespear, both as an official and a private citizen, and the city of Encinitas. The city will have 45 days to review the complaint to accept the claim and negotiate with the plaintiffs, deny the claim’s validity, or ignore the criticism altogether.
“Ms. Blakespear’s voiding of the settlement agreement or refusal to comply with the settlement agreement puts her in conflict with the city and damages the city,” the amended notice reads.
“The city could be held vicariously liable for its mayor’s misconduct, including voiding the settlement agreement and/or refusing to comply with the settlement agreement which she signed while acting within the scope of her employment with the city, which damaged my client (and other similarly situated people).”
DiMare stressed that her firm would not hesitate to take the city to court if Blakespear did not agree to the settlement terms.
“Mayor Catherine Blakespear deliberately deprived Encinitas residents of their constitutional right to free speech because she disagreed with them. Then she breached a settlement agreement that she signed,” DiMare said. “She also unjustifiably criticized the good people of Encinitas with her untrue, polarizing rant in May of 2022. She also tried to have her campaign pay for what she has characterized as a personal initiative.
“Blakespear is unfit to hold any political office, in my opinion. She should honor the settlement agreement and stop dragging down the great city of Encinitas with her bad behavior, otherwise, we will file a lawsuit after the amended notice period has passed.”
If the tort claim goes to state court, DiMare said that her firm would seek damages from the city in excess of $100,000.
But in comments made to The Coast News, Kevin Sabellico, Blakespear’s campaign manager in her race for the 38th State Senate District seat, said the mayor has no intention of agreeing to the new settlement terms offered in the amended notice, arguing the campaign had already satisfied the terms of the previous settlement agreement provided by Curran.
“This is just another politically motivated, right-wing attack on Mayor Blakespear. This is nothing more than a frivolous and blatantly partisan lawsuit,” Sabellico said. “Mayor Blakespear is not a senator, but as a candidate for the State Senate, she holds herself to the same high standards outlined in the California State Senate’s social media policy. The senate’s social media policy does not allow individuals to post comments which are harassing, abusive or spam. Repeated violations may result in the account losing access.”
The city of Encinitas declined to comment on the potential litigation.
Timeline
In April, Curran submitted a cease-and-desist letter to Blakespear on behalf of the plaintiffs, requesting that Blakespear allow residents to freely exchange their views on her Facebook posts without being blocked or having their comments deleted.
In response, Blakespear unblocked Nichols and others and eventually agreed to settle under the previously mentioned settlement terms while not admitting any wrongdoing.
While it is not illegal for a private individual to restrict public access to their personal social media accounts, recent federal rulings have determined the First Amendment can be violated if an elected officeholder restricts access to their social media page that is used in an official capacity.
Since Blakespear uses her official mayoral Facebook page to discuss city and regional business, all speech on such a forum is subject to First Amendment protections and free speech protections under California’s constitution, Curran and DiMare have both argued.
In her apology post via Facebook, Blakespear denied using the page in an official government capacity.
“My campaign social media page is not an official city-sponsored or city-funded social media page, and no decisions are being made by the government on my social media pages,” Blakespear wrote. “Politics on social media have become an incubator for hate and vitriol that turns too many civically engaged people away from the civic dialogue. As a woman serving in elected office, I have been the target of threatening and harassing comments on my social media and in my daily life — personal attacks, not simply ones disagreeing with my policy perspectives…
“…Recently, an attorney sent me a cease-and-desist letter on behalf of certain individuals and anonymous complainants who claimed they were not able to participate in my campaign Facebook page…In the cease-and-desist letter, the complainants threatened to sue me if they did not receive a public apology for their inability to participate. To that end, I publicly apologize to anyone who did not have full access to my campaign Facebook page or other social media accounts.”
In comments made to The Coast News, Nichols again criticized the apology as insincere and disparaging toward himself and other residents. Nichol also argued Blakespear’s censorship of critics on social media was a longstanding pattern of abusive behavior that forced the situation into the legal realm.
“Mayor Catherine Blakespear has willingly and knowingly been breaking the law and sworn oath of office for years,” Nichols said. “Over the years, many residents, including myself, have brought this to her attention and asked her to stop. She was given ample warning and refused to stop, continuing to delete public comments and block people from her official ‘Mayor Catherine Blakespear’ page.
“In the settlement agreement (Blakespear) signed, she was asked to apologize to those she blocked and make a settlement payment from her personal account. She did neither. Instead, she delivered an offensive and disparaging rant that labeled the residents she blocked as dangerous, threatening, and abusive. Some of these residents include a local firefighter, schoolteacher, several candidates for local office, a person with disabilities, a former planning commissioner, and concerned parents. These aren’t dangerous and threatening trolls, as she insinuates — these are concerned community members.”
I find it ridiculous that Kevin’s go to is to assume those who disagree with her are “Right Wing” when there were several, she blocked who once supported her.
Her “non-apology” apology was cringeworthy and I never did hear if she cut the check to even pay the settlement. She failed to properly execute an agreement, sadly, I am not surprised.
Her page is clearly marked as a campaign page. When was the page created and what was the intention?
Oh, I see. Thankfully, Facebook offers transparency and shows the history of the page under the “about” section.
Her campaign Facebook page was created in 2014. Isn’t that before she was mayor?
It’s the same old story. As we watch the hearings on the insurrection, it is primarily about the denial of free speech in the form of our votes being endangered by a politician trying to retain power by any means needed. One would be hard pressed to see much moral contrast in the Blakespear matter. Having witnessed last years challenges in Carlsbad, with a politician willing to file a ridiculous action against three elderly skeptics, it should not be shocking that her close allies in Encinitas would seek another way to shut voters up before too much truth to power is spoken. One should not be shocked that the Mayor would not honor a deal she cut to keep this from hitting a courtroom before June’s primary. If citizens cannot even comment about the serious issues facing their communities without having to pursue judicial relief, we are collectively injured no matter what our politics may be. No matter how much the Mayor and her surrogates attempt the DARVO technique of political response (Deny, Atack, Reverse Victim and Offender) against her critics in this process , the case law is very clear in these cases. Mr. Nichols and those whose reputations are being unfairly maligned have many more actionable avenues for relief than being blocked on Facebook.
A large number of Mayor Blakespear’s VICTIMS are not even conservative, let along right-wing. Blakespear is the law-breaker. We should not let her or her campaign manager repeatedly drag innocent people through the mud and accuse of of wrong doing. She is the OFFENDER. Blakespear Violated her Oath of Office.
Leah Clare, read her “apology” before you form your opinion. In it she states she’s writing it only because she has to. Nearly the entire thing that goes on at length is an attack on “haters” and a poor-me spin on how embattled she feels. At no point does she connect the dots between her behavior and the fallout. Her apology was no apology. And as was mentioned, most of those whose rights she violated are Dems.
So the settlement specified that she needed to apologize, but did the settlement language demand that she not say she’s apologizing because she has to? Why not just choose her words for her when creating the settlement then? If you didn’t think ahead to ask for certain things to be part of or excluded from the apology in advance, then that’s just too bad.
“The campaign has already satisfied the terms.” Wow. So the campaign donors pay for the dirty work of the mayor.
Did the settlement agreement specify that they wanted funds to come from her personally and not her campaign funds? I mean, it may suck, but if those involved don’t like it, then they should have discussed that beforehand and made that part of the agreement. Poor planning.
Catherine Blakespear never admits responsibility whether she’s violating first amendment rights, calling the drastic increase in cycling accidents road “improvements,” or suing her own citizens (and losing). Thin skinned to a fault, she never course corrects and instead calls those who dare to complain “haters.” Remember this in November.
Appears Catherine Blakespear may have finally dug herself into a hole that she can’t climb out of. Does Kevin Sabellico realize that the majority of the community members that complained about this issue are democrats? His claim about this being a “right-wing attack” is foolish and seems like a desperate attempt to save face. It’ll be interesting to see if she steps up to the plate and takes responsibility for her actions. It’s unlikely given her history of poor decision making, but our friends, neighbors and family here in Encinitas are rooting for Mr. Nichols.
She apologized, but they don’t like how she apologized, so they reject her apology and want to start over? Even though she’s no longer blocking them? Sounds like they are just doing to harass a candidate they don’t like.
Or, did the original settlement agreement stipulate HOW she had to apologize? How litigious do we get here? If they did not demand in advance what the apology should consist of, then how do they have grounds to reject it?
Should have done your due diligence beforehand and defined what you wanted the apology to look and sound like because now you are just moving the goal posts.
Did she pay by the deadline (using her campaign donations?)
Do you think we should file defamation suits against her for insinuating that we (her victims) are criminals? Many of us are professionals.
Saying I broke the law because other people were breaking the law (who were not,) is NOT an apology. We learned this in kindergarten. It sounds like someone way too immature to hold an elected office.
That I agree with. I really do. But the tort made its point and was settled and she upheld her end:
did she unblock: yes
did she apologize: yes, you just don’t like how. And I agree the apology was longwinded and included other stuff that was unrelated, but if the wording of the apology was not specified during the settlement process, you gave her the leeway to word it how she wants and you don’t have a very strong case after the fact
did she pay: yes, you just don’t like where the money came from. If you did not specify beforehand, you don’t get to retroactively say “no, wait, hang on, we want it done only this way?”
she met all the required elements at their bare minimum, which is not a great look for her, but you don’t really have grounds for rejecting it and demanding more.
>“This is just another politically motivated, right-wing attack on Mayor Blakespear. This is nothing more than a frivolous and blatantly partisan lawsuit,” Sabellico said. <
Once again Sabellico and his client tar everyone with the same 'right-wing' attack even though they know full well that many if not most of those who now oppose Blakespear are Democrats fed up with her developer PAC ties and complete about face on State control over local housing. Once the Democratic Party told her that they would endorse her for State Senate as long as she did everything the developers want, she turned a complete 180.
Blakespear belongs in jail, not the State Senate.