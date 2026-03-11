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An artist's rendering of an Iranian-made Shahed drone. Courtesy photo
An artist's rendering of an Iranian-made Shahed drone. Courtesy photo
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Report: FBI warns police of Iran’s desire to use drones to attack California

by Coast News wire services618

REGION — The FBI has warned police departments in California that Iran aspires to launch drones on the West Coast in retaliation for the ongoing war, according to a media report on Wednesday.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran,” ABC News reported, citing an FBI alert.

“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” the alert said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday at a news conference that he is aware of the apparent threat of Iranian drone strikes on California. Newsom said that when the war started, he activated the state emergency operations center.

“Drone issues have always been top of mind,” Newsom said.

“As it relates to drone strikes, we have been aware of that information,” he said. “We have been working collaboratively through the (operations center), which we established right after the war began — the State Operations Center. Working with the Office of Emergency Services, but also working locally to make sure we transmit any information that we have received.”

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