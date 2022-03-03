Reinventing park home communities: Contemporary edition

By Danielle Nederend

“I never would have imagined living in the mountains by the beach – much less in a beautiful home,” Travis Collings, of Malibu, CA said in disbelief. “Orbit Homes made this possible.”

Upending the manufactured home industry is what Orbit Homes is here to do. Founded in Malibu, bringing over a decade of stick-built and remodeling construction experience, brothers Or and Dror Michaelo created a luxury manufactured home solution for people like Collings, who would have thought living in their most desired location was out of reach.

Orbit Homes presents a new standard of manufactured homes – challenging the norm of the manufactured housing industry with a contemporary design built to the highest standards of the HUD code. They are customizable to homebuyers’ needs, yet sleek in design and turnaround time. Constructed to adhere to the HUD code in the state of California means that these homes can be purchased and placed on private residential land or in manufactured home communities. Permitting is needed only to check the foundation and connection to utilities. With the combination of simplicity in process and luxury of style, Orbit Homes has reinvented the possibilities for homeowners in California – and ignited new interest in living in park communities.

According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, almost 95,000 new homes were produced in 2020 – accounting for approximately 9% of new, single-family homes.

What are sometimes perceived as lower-end quality, park communities provide a prime opportunity for hopeful homebuyers to create a realistic residential experience in an affordable space. By working with Orbit Homes, residents of park communities beautify their home. Orbit’s contemporary, open floor plan home models completely transform possibilities for contemporary manufactured homes. Fashionably styled with sliding doors and high windows expand the home living area. Park communities also qualify for favorable financing and offer a neighborhood with shared amenities like swimming pools, recreation centers and tennis courts.

Orbit Homes is making park community living the new affordable luxury standard.

By constructing premium, contemporary manufactured homes, Orbit Homes solves the problem for homebuyers in California. Whether currently living in park communities, or looking for an affordable space in an otherwise expensive zip code – Orbit Homes answers to those needs, while surpassing industry standards.

For current park community residents, many manufactured homes are deteriorating. Homeowner options would be to replace with another model, or undergo construction to renovate. Renovations typically incur more costs than replacing the manufactured homes. In this case, Orbit Homes offers unprecedented value for these homeowners: quality, contemporary styles featuring front decks and an indoor-outdoor living experience. It’s as simple as selecting your homestyle and colors on the Orbit Homes website – and voila! Your new home is delivered.

For those who are new to considering living in park communities – Orbit Homes is here to level up the standard of quality.

As San Diego has recently been classified as the least affordable housing market in the nation, a major problem clearly arises for millennials and boomers ages 25-65 hopeful to own a home someday. Covid has only worsened matters – as people more than ever crave outdoor space private to their home or family unit. Young families have now resorted to buying in mobile home communities, as manufactured homes are considerably more affordable than a single family residence or condo. Yet homebuyers still hope for that home experience that suits their style and personality – and traditional manufactured home styles are severely outdated. Orbit Homes solves this problem by flipping the experience of living in a park community with a contemporary Orbit design. Timeless contemporary color options excite new homeowners to feel right at, well…home.

The Orbit Homes team members contribute a plethora of diverse life and design experience to create the beauty that is Orbit Homes. Orbit’s team includes a world-traveling surfer, a wellness retreat creator, a regenerative agricultural consultant, and a brand visionary for projects in Tulum, to name a few. With their colorful backgrounds and a physical environment influencing performance, well-being and inspiration, they thoughtfully integrate beauty, functionality and comfort into every home they deliver.

“We are passionate about challenging the stigma of manufactured homes,” says Or Michaelo, chief visionary officer. “We are actually creating a new generation of manufactured homes.”

