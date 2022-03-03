Milton Roll and his wife of 50 years, Dorothy, moved to La Costa Glen in 2008. Milton moved to Assisted Living at GlenBrook Health Center in early 2021, and Dorothy joined him in their lovely apartment five months later.

Mr. Roll was born and raised in San Diego, CA, and Dorothy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. She lived in Tacoma, Washington for many years and later lived in Hawaii for another eight years.

They were born a year and one day apart from each other. Milton’s birthday is on February 25th and Dorothy’s is February 26th, they are now 95 and 94 years old respectively.

Milton loves trolleys! When asked how his passion began, Milton replied that he has enjoyed riding trolleys since he was a young boy.

His father ran a distillery in Imperial Beach and transported alcohol down south…during Prohibition! When he was four years old, Milton went to live with extended family who gave him a roof over his head and three meals a day, but not much more. When he moved in with his grandparents, Milton began riding the trolleys when he was ten years old.

Being in a happier environment, Milton said the trolley rides represented freedom to him. He could ride the trolley home from school and then raid the refrigerator! Milton rode the trolley system all over Los Angeles and then again in San Diego when he returned to live here. Those were the days before bus companies came in and took over much of the transportation downtown. Once city buses were on the scene, trolleys were all by eliminated.

Fortunately for Milton, trolleys have been running up in San Diego for quite some time now! GlenBrook Health Center’s Second Wind Dreams has fulfilled Milton’s wish as they hosted the Rolls’ ride on the San Diego Trolley system recently. Milton was thrilled to recap the fun, sense freedom and adventure he experienced in his youth; and, he was even more grateful to share his experience and relive his past with his beloved wife Dorothy at his side.

To learn more about senior living at its finest in North San Diego County, please contact GlenBrook Health Center today for a tour of their memory care or assisted living apartments. Call 760-704-6800 or visit VisitGlenBrook.com today. Their beautiful residences are conveniently located in south Carlsbad at 1950 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA.