Raindrops keep messin’ with my head

Well, fine. I can’t complain about blizzards and hours of shoveling out the car, but I have my own West Coast whine. Once we got that badly needed rain, my yard is got way too full of itself.

The yard has gone spring green, it’s true, but the majority of that foliage is weeds. These require removal, on my hands and knees, while getting the back of my neck sunburned.

I realize yardwork is to be expected by late February in SoCal, but I find I’m not quite ready to give up my book by the fire yet.

Thanks to the rain, my habitual garden neglect has been overruled and all my plants are overflowing their charming, carefully selected pots.

I know it may sound peculiar, but, in truth, I am always rather pleased when plants just stay about the size at which I purchased them.

For instance, I planted these cute, 18-inch ponytail palms a few years ago in my front yard (yes, it does seem like it was just last week). They were to replace the far-too-high-maintenance rose bushes I killed.

I stepped back yesterday and noticed the palms are now nearly 5 feet. I’m told they are slow-growing, but I got a little queasy when I learned they might reach 20 feet.

What? Do some research before I plant? Tsk.

So it’s come to that annoying crossroad — find another dozen, somewhat larger but still charming pots, multiple bags of potting soil and appropriate fertilizers, schlep them home and get busy repotting … or prune and have a garden that looks like it was hit by a recruit barber.

Let’s see. I seem to lack time, a quaint potting shed like Martha Stewart or even a fetching potting apron or sun hat. Get my weed wacker.

