Pursuit leads to Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE — Three people were hospitalized Dec. 25 after a pursuit of an SUV by San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies crashed into an ambulance, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in Vista at about 8 p.m. Dec. 24, where a suspect fled the home in an SUV. A pursuit by deputies followed, an OFD battalion chief said. The SUV crashed into a North County Fire Protection District ambulance at the intersection of College Boulevard and Vista Way, the OFD said. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The suspect suffered a broken wrist and abdominal injuries. The suspect and two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to a trauma center. Sheriff’s officials were investigating the incident.