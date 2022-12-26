Who’s News: 12/30/22

RISING STARS

Encinitas Chamber of Commerce named Will Cohen of Torrey Pines High School, Jeremy Wilkins of La Costa Canyon High School, Lena Medak of San Dieguito High School Academy and Shervin Goudarzi of Canyon Crest Academy as its monthly Rising Stars. The program recognizes local high school students who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.

GREAT GOLF

Southern California Junior PGA golfer, Luke Bailey, of Encinitas, completed a five-shot comeback to capture his first Toyota Tour Cup Championship victory Dec. 11 at the Southern California PGA Toyota Tour Cup Championship at The Golf Club at Terra Lago.

CSUSM SPREADS CHEER

The Cal State San Marcos Student-Athlete Advisory Committee wanted to spread cheer by delivering more than 300 toys the student-athletes collected to the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos in December. After delivering all the toys, the CSUSM student-athletes played games such as air hockey, foosball, bumper pool and giant connect four with the children.

GOOD THINGS IN CARDIFF

Cardiff School District kindergarten through second-grade students collected almost 200 LEGO® sets for Bricks of Hope this holiday season. Bricks of Hope delivers LEGO sets to sick children in hospitals over the holidays to improve their spirit, create play and inspire imagination. The LEGO sets collected by Cardiff School students were delivered to Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

MACKENZIE RE-ELECTED

The Vista Irrigation District board of directors elected Jo MacKenzie as its president and Richard Vasquez as its vice-president for 2023. MacKenzie has served on the board of directors since December 1992. MacKenzie represents division 5, which includes northeast and southeast Vista, north Twin Oaks Valley and the Bennett area in the city of San Marcos.

TOP STUDENTS

• Colgate University spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence included Olivia Ralph of San Diego and Tejas Gupta of Del Mar, both graduates of The Bishop’s School, and Alexander Pistorius of San Diego, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School.

• Wayne Ager of Oceanside, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2022 term. Ager is majoring in electrical engineering.

GREAT GRAD

Chadron State College graduated Greg Martin of Carlsbad, with a master of business administration degree Dec. 16.

KUDOS FOR MIRACOSTA

A MiraCosta College employee and program were recognized at the annual San Diego North Economic Development Council event in Oceanside. The event celebrates the economic development achievements throughout North San Diego County. Sudarshan Shaunak, a MiraCosta College employee who assists entrepreneurs grow existing businesses or start new businesses, and the Cooperative Education Reskilling and Training Pilot Program, which received $3.5 million in funding for an education reskilling and training program focusing on disadvantaged and unemployed adults, were both recognized at the event.

TALK TO HUD

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released two new Requests for Information, marking the first time the department has asked the public for feedback on how to simplify, modernize and more equitably distribute critical disaster recovery funds: Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery and Mitigation. To request information, visit govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-12-20/pdf/2022-27547.pdf or govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-12-20/pdf/2022-27548.pdf.