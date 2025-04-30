Protect your pet with a few simple steps

Losing a beloved pet is a terrifying thought for any owner — but thankfully, there’s a simple solution that greatly increases the odds of a happy reunion: microchipping. These tiny devices, no larger than a grain of rice, hold vital information that can help bring lost pets back home. May is Microchip Your Pet Month, and San Diego Humane Society is here to help you keep your pet safe.

Microchipping is a quick and painless procedure in which a tiny chip containing a unique identification number is placed under the skin of your pet. The chip can be registered with a national database and owners can attach their contact information. Then, using a scanner, animal shelters and veterinarians can quickly and easily identify lost pets and reunite them with their owners.

In addition to microchipping, San Diego Humane Society recommends having supplemental forms of identification. A well-fitting collar with an ID tag is essential, even for pets who remain primarily indoors or in fenced yards. Dog licenses, which are also required by California law, offer a third layer of protection and peace of mind.

Safety measures like these help reunite lost pets with their families every day. Just one example is Reddington, who was wandering the streets when a community member found him and brought him to San Diego Humane Society.

Luckily, Reddington was wearing a collar fitted with an ID tag and an engraved phone number to get in touch with his owner. He also had a microchip and a license, which helped the shelter quickly reunite him with his family.

Taking these simple steps can save you time and money spent on searching for a lost pet or paying reclaim fees. They can also help protect your pet from theft, giving you recourse to reclaim them if they are found in someone else’s possession. With any of these methods, it’s important to ensure your contact information is always up to date.

Microchip Your Pet Month is the perfect time to bring your beloved furry companions to San Diego Humane Society and give them the protection they deserve. Microchipping appointments are available for just $25 along with frequent community microchipping events. They also provide licensing services for dog owners in their jurisdiction. The processes are quick and easy — and can save your pet’s life.

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org/protect.