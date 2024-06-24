Police: Body found believed to be missing Black Mountain hiker

REGION — After 24 hours of search and rescue efforts, authorities believe they have located the body of a hiker who went missing on Sunday morning on Black Mountain.

Diem Le Nguyen, 50, went hiking with a group on the morning of June 23 at Nighthawk Trail near 9711 Oviedo Way. At 8 a.m., the group decided to turn around at the halfway point, but Le Nguyen decided to continue on alone, according to SDPD’s Lt. Daniel Meyer.

At 9:30 a.m., Le Nguyen reportedly notified the group that she had reached the trail’s end. Around 10:08 a.m., the woman made a distress call to her family, saying she was “extremely hot and needed water,” Meyer told media outlets.

The San Diego Police Department searched the area and utilized search dogs over the weekend. At 9:15 a.m. on Monday, the body of an Asian female was found a quarter mile from the nearest intersection, SDPD reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the case and is working on confirming the identity.