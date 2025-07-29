Escondido to begin construction on first-ever splash pad by fall

ESCONDIDO — The city has awarded a $2.36 million contract for construction of the city’s first-ever splash pad, which is anticipated to open by spring.

Western State Builders, Inc. is expected to begin building the splash pad at Grove Park in September and wrap up in March barring any delays, according to city staff.

The contract is within the $2.5 million initial budget for the future splash pad set in January 2024, when City Council rerouted American Rescue Plan Act funds from the discontinued aquatics facility project to pay for the splash pad and other projects instead.

The City Council unanimously awarded the contract on July 23. Mayor Dane White was absent from the meeting.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Deputy Mayor Consuelo Martinez.

More than 2,000 residents chose between three design options last year, a majority of which chose the “playful colors” theme.

The splash pad will have inclusive design features split between two sections, one for younger children and another for older users. One of the features is a “sky soaker,” a big water feature that will periodically dump water over the portion of the older users’ side.

Project Manager Ed Vasquez said the soaker will not discharge water in a concentrated manner but instead will scatter it like heavy rain, making it safer for users.

Parents and guardians will be able to sit and keep an eye on their children at shade structures with picnic areas proposed for the area around the splash pad.

According to staff, splash pads must be built within a close proximity to a restroom, which guided the city to choose Grove Park as the new splash pad’s future location.

Grove Park is centrally located in Escondido at 745 N. Ash St. by the East Mission Avenue intersection. The park includes walking trails, a basketball court, playgrounds for younger and older children, a gazebo, picnic areas, and green, open space.

Council members were generally pleased with the splash pad’s future location.

“It’s a good walking distance from people who may not have access to private pools or who can drive somewhere like the beach,” said Councilmember Christian Garcia.

Martinez was also happy to see the splash pad located in District 1, which she represents on City Council.

“I think it’s a great, central location,” she said.

Grove Park and its future splash pad are located about one mile away from Grape Day Park, two-thirds of a mile from Farr Elementary School, one-fifth of a mile from Mission Middle School, and one-third of a mile from Pioneer Elementary School.

During construction, the parking lot, restrooms, gazebo, and some open space will be closed to the public for approximately six months.

City staff is currently discussing the potential use of nearby school parking lots with the Escondido Union School District as an alternative option for Grove Park users while construction is ongoing.

Director of Public Works Joseph Goulart said while nothing is set in stone yet, Pioneer Elementary appears to be a “very favorable” option for alternative parking. The city is also encouraging park visitors to walk there instead of driving until construction is complete.

The park’s basketball court, playgrounds, walking path, and limited open space areas will remain accessible to the public throughout construction.

The city will determine operating hours for the splash pad at a later date. Goulart said the splash pad will also have a to-be-determined “temperature threshold” for operation throughout the year.

The splash pad will not require a lifeguard to be on duty because there is no depth or pool of water on site.

Some residents have expressed concerns about how the city will handle homelessness activity and other potential misuse of the splash pad. According to Goulart, the city plans to boost park ranger patrols at Grove Park and other parks throughout the city using Measure I funds, the city’s new one-cent sales tax.