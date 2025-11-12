PHOTOS: San Dieguito Post 416 hosts Veterans Day ceremony

ENCINITAS — Local leaders and residents paid their respects to those who served in the military during a Veterans Day event held outside of American Legion San Dieguito Post 416.

Held every year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, both living and deceased. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I, until the name was changed in 1954 to honor all veterans of all wars.

Local leaders as well as veterans spoke at the event, held at the post’s location at 210 W. F Street in Encinitas, sharing memories and paying tribute to those who served over the decades.