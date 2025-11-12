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Cpt. George Ray, a WW2 veteran, at a Veterans Day event outside of American Legion Post 416. Photo by Cameron Adams.
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PHOTOS: San Dieguito Post 416 hosts Veterans Day ceremony

by Cameron Adams402

ENCINITAS — Local leaders and residents paid their respects to those who served in the military during a Veterans Day event held outside of American Legion San Dieguito Post 416.

Held every year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, both living and deceased. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I, until the name was changed in 1954 to honor all veterans of all wars.

Local leaders as well as veterans spoke at the event, held at the post’s location at 210 W. F Street in Encinitas, sharing memories and paying tribute to those who served over the decades.

Local Boy Scouts attend the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416’s Veterans Day event. Photo by Cameron Adams.
Cmdr. Ken Carstens, a 21-year Navy veteran, waits to play TAPS at a Veterans Day event outside of American Legion San Dieguito Post 416. Photo by Cameron Adams.
Post Commander David Quessenberry speaks at a Veterans Day event held outside of American Legion San Dieguito Post 416. Photo by Cameron Adams.
Locals gather at a Veterans Day event outside of American Legion San Dieguito Post 416. Photo by Cameron Adams.
TSgt. Arthur Harris, who flew 22 missions as a B24 gunner in World War II, attends a Veterans Day event at American Legion San Dieguito Post 416. Photo by Cameron Adams.
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Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

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