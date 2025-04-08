Op-Ed: More empty homeless rhetoric

EDITOR’S NOTE: This commentary is a response to Community Resource Center CEO John Van Cleef’s op-ed, “Enough is enough.”

By S. Garcia

If calling attention to the daily decay of our public spaces, open-air drug use, and the surge in homeless-related issues is “stoking fear,” then let’s be very clear: fear is not the problem — denial is.

What’s truly dangerous isn’t the language or imagery used in a social media post. It’s the refusal by leaders like John Van Cleef to acknowledge what Encinitas residents and business owners witness daily: sidewalks turned into shelters, storefronts turned into bathrooms, and public parks turned into encampments.

Instead of confronting these escalating consequences, Van Cleef offers empty outrage over tone, ignoring the deep frustration and growing alarm of a community that has had enough.

He calls it “cherry-picked data.” We call it lived experience.

The Community Resource Center (CRC) may have started with good intentions, but today it has become a regional magnet for homelessness, addiction, and lawlessness — drawing individuals from across the county and beyond, with little regard for the impact on Encinitas families, small businesses, or public safety.

Van Cleef accuses Save Encinitas Now of “dehumanizing” the homeless. But let’s be clear: what actually dehumanizes people is allowing them to sleep in bushes, on sidewalks, and in parks — unsheltered, untreated, and unsafe.

It’s dehumanizing to ignore open drug use, overdose deaths, and the daily spiral of suffering on our streets while pretending this is compassion.

It’s not noble — it’s negligence.

Yes, the CRC may help some people. That’s commendable.

But what’s not commendable is how far it has overstepped. What began as a local resource has become a hub that actively draws in transient populations, most with no ties to Encinitas.

After receiving food and services, many linger in the community. They camp illegally. They sleep in front of businesses. They use drugs in the open. They steal from local stores.

This isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s dangerous and has created a public safety crisis. These consequences are eroding downtown Encinitas. Families are avoiding the downtown. Many business owners are struggling. Residents no longer feel safe in their city.

And what does Van Cleef offer in response? Hollow moral platitudes. He speaks from a perch of moral superiority, yet provides no real solutions for the rising crime, the filth, the overdoses, or the escalating mental health emergencies — many of which are drawn to Encinitas by the CRC. Our community deserves action, not ideology.

Encinitas residents should be deeply offended by Van Cleef (who DOESN’T live in Encinitas) and those like him who place the appearance of compassion above the reality of it.

There is nothing compassionate about enabling an ecosystem of harm while claiming the moral high ground. This isn’t a housing crisis — it’s a crisis of clarity and courage.

Here’s the truth no one wants to say: The CRC has become a business that depends on the persistence of homelessness to sustain itself.

They advertise services near trolley stops, drawing more people into Encinitas.

Why? Because they receive local, state, and federal funding based on the size of the problem they serve. If homelessness were solved, the money would dry up, as would the $10-$14 million expansion they’re now pushing.

Why would they want to eliminate the very issue that funds them?

While Van Cleef clutches his pearls over a cartoon, he remains silent about the actual damage happening every day. Guns have been pulled on neighbors. Storefronts defecated on.

Over 50% of weekly local sheriff calls are now related to homeless issues. Encinitas is overwhelmed — and the CRC wants to grow?

Even worse, they now intend to expand their services into neighborhoods across the city. Plans for mobile food distributions would push these same problems from downtown into our residential streets. We cannot allow that to happen.

Let us be absolutely clear: We urge the Encinitas mayor and City Council to reject the CRC’s proposed expansion immediately and unequivocally. It represents a growing threat to our city’s safety, livability and future.

It’s time to stop confusing passivity with compassion. Real compassion demands responsibility, structure, and solutions.

Good intentions and virtue signaling will not clean our streets or keep our families safe. Enough with the empty rhetoric — it’s time for real leadership.

Enough is enough.

S. Garcia is an Encinitas resident and one of several operators of Save Encinitas Now on Instagram.