Commentary: Enough is enough

By John Van Cleef

A recent social media post by Save Encinitas Now crossed a line that should never be crossed.

In their attempt to stoke fear and misinformation, they not only made unfounded claims about Community Resource Center (CRC) and the people we serve — they used language that dehumanizes our unhoused neighbors, and likened people in need of food to rats and seagulls.

The cowardice of hiding behind the veil of anonymity, combined with their misuse of facts and cherry-picked data is annoying, yes — but far more troubling is their portrayal of people in crisis.

That kind of rhetoric isn’t just false. It’s reprehensible.

The people CRC serves are not scavengers or pests. They are human beings. Many are longtime residents who are parents, seniors, veterans — people facing the unimaginable burden of losing their homes, their health, or their safety.

They deserve compassion, not contempt.

Save Encinitas Now claims to be preserving the “character” of Encinitas. But their words and tactics betray the very character they pretend to protect.

The true character of Encinitas is grounded in compassion, dignity, and community. This is the city where, during World War II, the Ecke family safeguarded the property of Japanese-American families who were unjustly sent to internment camps — standing for dignity when others remained silent.

This is the city where CRC was founded 46 years ago to support neighbors experiencing hunger, homelessness, and abuse.

That legacy lives on in the many community members, faith groups, nonprofits, and volunteers who choose to help, not hate.

Compassion is the character of Encinitas. Dignity is the character of Encinitas.

I call on the mayor and City Council to live up to the commitment you made during the State of the City address, “to compassionately care for individuals experiencing homelessness”; and to publicly denounce the rhetoric of social media groups like Save Encinitas Now and Encinitas Keepin It Real for undermining the authentic character of Encinitas.

Now is the time to speak up and affirm the dignity of every person.

Silence, in the face of this kind of language, is complicity.

To our neighbors in need: We see you. We value you. And we remain committed to building a community where everyone has access to the resources they need to live with dignity.

John Van Cleef is CEO of Community Resource Center.