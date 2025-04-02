Commentary: Enough is enough

By John Van Cleef
A recent social media post by Save Encinitas Now crossed a line that should never be crossed.
In their attempt to stoke fear and misinformation, they not only made unfounded claims about Community Resource Center (CRC) and the people we serve — they used language that dehumanizes our unhoused neighbors, and likened people in need of food to rats and seagulls.
The cowardice of hiding behind the veil of anonymity, combined with their misuse of facts and cherry-picked data is annoying, yes — but far more troubling is their portrayal of people in crisis.
That kind of rhetoric isn’t just false. It’s reprehensible.
The people CRC serves are not scavengers or pests. They are human beings. Many are longtime residents who are parents, seniors, veterans — people facing the unimaginable burden of losing their homes, their health, or their safety.
They deserve compassion, not contempt.
Save Encinitas Now claims to be preserving the “character” of Encinitas. But their words and tactics betray the very character they pretend to protect.
The true character of Encinitas is grounded in compassion, dignity, and community. This is the city where, during World War II, the Ecke family safeguarded the property of Japanese-American families who were unjustly sent to internment camps — standing for dignity when others remained silent.
This is the city where CRC was founded 46 years ago to support neighbors experiencing hunger, homelessness, and abuse.
That legacy lives on in the many community members, faith groups, nonprofits, and volunteers who choose to help, not hate.
Compassion is the character of Encinitas. Dignity is the character of Encinitas.
I call on the mayor and City Council to live up to the commitment you made during the State of the City address, “to compassionately care for individuals experiencing homelessness”; and to publicly denounce the rhetoric of social media groups like Save Encinitas Now and Encinitas Keepin It Real for undermining the authentic character of Encinitas.
Now is the time to speak up and affirm the dignity of every person.
Silence, in the face of this kind of language, is complicity.
To our neighbors in need: We see you. We value you. And we remain committed to building a community where everyone has access to the resources they need to live with dignity.
John Van Cleef is CEO of Community Resource Center.
3 comments
Back in 2018 Van Cleef and Leichtag execs had community meetings for those rightfully concerned about the homeless parking lot in their community, Van Cleef then, like now defended his/their actions, vilifying residents in the process.
Maybe Van Cleef isn’t stepping over bodies, cleaning up human defecation or dodging strung out addicts, but our neighbors, visitors and local employers are.
Photos, increased crime, real life interactions, anecdotal stories and social media posts are telling the truth. Encinitas has a homeless problem and the CRC’s presence is exacerbating it.
The CRC should not be allowed a bigger footprint in Encinitas. In fact, it should be encouraged to move to a city with industrial properties better suited to keeping the chronic homeless away from residents and businesses.
Though the CRC does invaluable service in other areas of need, their homeless support services have become a noticeable liability to our city. It’s time Van Cleef considers a better base of operations in a location away from families, tourists and businesses.
CRC has been a bad neighbor, they don’t control the people that use their services and it spills out onto
and affects neighboring businesses and residents traversing the 101.
Until they can get their act together they shouldn’t be allowed to expand.
It’s as simple as that.
Thank you for this statement. I support the CRC for the wonderful work it does to help prevent homelessness and address food insecurity, and serve those affected by domestic violence. The city council should speak up and disown the despicable rhetoric some of their supporters have spewed.