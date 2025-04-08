Learning, engagement all summer long at The Rhoades School

At The Rhoades School, our academic year is full of hands-on learning and opportunities for each student to engage their whole self in education. But we don’t stop there. Our summer camp begins the week of June 16th and runs until August 22nd, with a wide variety of offerings available to fit the interests of each student.

We invite anyone in our community, whether they are a current student or not, to join us for summer camp! This is a great chance to make new friends, explore a new interest, keep the mind engaged, and learn something new, all while having a blast.

Embrace the Adventure

This summer, our theme is “Embrace the Adventure”—and that is just what we plan to do! Whether enrolled in our Day Camp, Academic Camp, or one of our Specialty Camps, new adventures await.

Our Day Camp is available to rising Kindergarten through 5th Grade students. We mix time indoors and outdoors and keep campers busy with a variety of subjects so that everyone can explore new things. This includes art and design, science and nature exploration, community service, and skill development with friendly competition.

Our themes this year feature “Artists Studio”, “Urban Designers”, “STEAM Academy”, “Crack the Code”, “Kids Helping Kids”, and more!

Specialty Camps with a Focus on Fun

This year in our Specialty Camps, we are excited to see what our artistic campers create in Booksicals, Cartooning, Movie Maker, Wild About Art, and Art Deco camps.

We also offer two different age-group sections of Dungeons and Dragons camp, along with a section of Magic: The Gathering camp. Campers can also participate in two camps focused on foods from various cultures with our Pizza World Tour and our Global Celebrations camps.

Extending Education Through Academic Camps

Lastly, we offer three opportunities for academic-focused camp from our Kindergarten Enrichment camp to help prepare rising Kindergarteners for their upcoming school year to two camps for our older campers: Think Tank Math and Restauranter Math Camp.

Think Tank will engage fourth and fifth grade students in an entrepreneurial Shark Tank inspired experience, while Restauranter will lead campers through the entire process of managing a restaurant, including managing inventory, designing menus, and simulating operations.

Register Today!

Our Embrace the Adventure summer camp is open for registration, and we would love to see you there! Our camp is open both to our currently enrolled students and to any other students in our community. This is the best way to get to know our school-year program, campus, and teachers and determine if we are the best fit for your child.

Visit rhoadesschool.com/summer to view our camp offerings and register today.