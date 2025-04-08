North County grocers offer variety, convenience, and local charm

THE BEST OF NORTH COUNTY, 2025

Gone are the days of relying on just one or two grocers. Today, North County boasts over 20 grocery stores open daily with convenient hours, ready to serve residents and their guests. Shoppers can choose from well-known staples like Frazier Farms, Lazy Acres, Cardiff Seaside Market, and Stater Bros. Markets.

But North County isn’t just about traditional grocery shopping—it also caters to more gourmet and international tastes. Specialty markets like the Local Scoop, the Rice Pantry, Prontos’ Gourmet Market & Eatery, and Sand n’ Straw Community Farm provide diverse and hard-to-find ingredients for any culinary adventure.

At Baker & Olive, shoppers can find black truffle extra virgin olive oil and black truffle salt—Italian imports that elevate everything from charcuterie boards to popcorn. Meanwhile, the Rice Pantry offers a range of Asian ingredients, including Thai and Lao sauces, fresh lemongrass, Korean gochujang, Chinese broccoli, and green papaya.

Stater Bros. Markets, founded in Yucaipa in the late 1930s, remains a clean, modern grocery store with extensive produce offerings. From iceberg to radicchio, it carries a wide variety of lettuces—both fresh and pre-shredded.

For those seeking organic and regenerative produce, Sand n’ Straw Community Farm is a standout. Open only two days per week, the farm stand draws crowds for its sustainably grown fruits, vegetables, and handmade goods such as jams, salves, and non-toxic household items. Seasonal produce includes everything from shishito peppers to loquats.

With so many choices, North County shoppers are spoiled for options. The Best of North County contest has been collecting votes since March 24. Make sure to cast your vote by 5 p.m., April 11 at VoteNorthCounty.com.

Results publish in our reimagined magazine, our destination website and in The Coast News, July 18.

Next week’s spotlight: military-friendly establishments.

