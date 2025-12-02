Op-Ed: Encinitas Union parents deserve a voice in grading changes

As dads of students in the Encinitas Union School District, we never imagined we’d have to defend the simple principle that parents deserve a voice in their children’s education.
Yet at a recent EUSD board meeting, families raising concerns about the district’s removal of traditional letter grades for fourth- through sixth-graders were dismissed by Board President Marlon Taylor, who called parents “middle managers” who do not accept change.
The label was not only divisive and disrespectful — it revealed an alarming attitude among some board members that parents are obstacles rather than partners in shaping educational policy.
The decision to eliminate letter grades was folded quietly into Superintendent Andree Grey’s “Framework for the Future.” Nowhere in this opaque plan was it plainly stated that letter grades would disappear; instead, the document included only a vague reference to “standards-based grading.”
The change was approved in a single vote, leaving many parents unaware of its full impact.
After the district implemented the no-grades system, its own survey showed significant concern among parents: 51% expressed substantial dissatisfaction, including 78% of parents of fifth- and sixth-graders. That dissatisfaction was brushed aside by the board, sending the troubling message that community voices are not valued in decisions affecting their kids.
Removing grades deprives parents of the data they need to support their children. It also deprives students of structure, purpose and motivation by assigning value to hard work. Ironically, while the district frequently emphasizes the importance of “data” in its decision-making, it eliminated one of the most recognizable measures of academic growth.
A traditional grading system gives students something concrete to strive for and gives parents clear, consistent information about their child’s academic progress — yet it was discarded despite overwhelming parental feedback.
Calling parents “middle managers” diminishes the commitment we bring to our children’s education. As invested and informed fathers, we expect respect, transparency and collaboration — not condescension.
Our commitment to our kids’ education is unwavering, and we will continue to advocate firmly and respectfully, because our children — and their futures — deserve better.
This commentary was written collectively by Encinitas residents Evan Dixon, Rob Labreche, Sumner Lee, Gary Harris, and Rodney Thor, all parents of students at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School.
5 comments
Free Speech: Ah, the ‘woke’ card. Guessing your kids aren’t being forced to learn about dialectical materialism in elementary school. Let’s focus on the research: Elementary no-grade systems are about early develoment, not political theory. Using political buzzwords is an easy way to avoid discussing actual policy and only serves to stop meaningful and respectful civil discourse. If you cared about our children, you would know that the most effective forms of parental involvement in the elementary school years is volunteering, attending school events and communicating with teachers.
Digging into politics on this topic completely misses the point. The issue with this new grade system has nothing to do with politics. it is all about what’s best for the kids, a system that the teachers can easily use and that parents can understand. The new system designed by the District Grade Committee completely EXCLUDED parents in the design phase, and continues to fail students and families.
The comments by Marlon calling parents Middle Managers was extremely rude and inappropriate. Based on comments like this Marlon appears to have complete disregard for parents and families. He continually brings no more than a rubber stamp to board meetings in stead of living up to the responsibility of holding the District accountable. He is no more of a cheerleader for the District staff, and as he wedges himself between families and the administrators he puts himself on the wrong side of the community.
Vitriol is right. The “get on board or get out of the way mentality” we see in general from Taylor and Ayers is closed-ears, dismissive arrogance on a variety of topics. And as for truth, this writer exposed Ayers who was out to get Bruce Ehlers pre-election last year: https://thecoastnews.com/letters-lies-conflict-and-dirty-politics-fuel-ehlers-hit-piece/
The EUSD Board majority continues to support unsupported policies, that harm society including schoolchildren. Chiefly, EUSD board – unamed members – support the damaging and divisive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda, and the Trans ideological agenda, along with doing away with the grade system. Concerned residents and parents need to step up in 2026 and run for the school board to replace these Marxist board members, their rogue ideas and concepts, harming youth while grooming youngsters, and dumbing down local education.
Mr. Ayers espouses a political doctrine, in support of Mr. Taylor’s vitriolic and woke political position. Both are misguided. Parents must wake up and act, to protect local education, and our youth. Thanks to the parents who wrote this commentary, it is long overdue. Keep speaking up for good.
The five dads of one of our award winning EUSD elementary schools complain that they have no voice. This makes no sense. They have a voice at School Board meetings. They have a voice in surveys conducted by the District. They have a voice in this newspaper. One of the five is married to a School Board member (a voting voice). They have a voice but it appears to me they are using it for malicious reasons. They neglect to offer any evidence that a simple grading system (A – F) is a better way to evaluate our kids than the new system. They neglect to acknowledge that nearly all public and private school are moving away from A – F toward a more comprehensive evaluation system. They neglect to acknowledge that the District is listening. The District has informed parents repeatedly that the new system is fluid and open to change. I pay very close attention to school board issues. These 5 dads from one school are deploying a very common strategy offering only “opinion” and baseless accusations. They use any change or controversy in public education to devalue public education. If its not grades, it’s screen time. If its not screen time its something else. There will always be tough choices in public education and all of these components are important to public education. But to criticize the District’s Administrator for being “opaque” and accusing the Board President of being “disrespectful” is straight up BALDERDASH. I encourage these parents to share evidence that support their “opinions” with the District. I encourage these dads to acknowledge the difference between listening and agreeing. I encourage these dads to recognize that change is difficult, but our public education relies on research based evidence to do what is best to educate our youth. I encourage these 5 dads to be open about their true motivation. I am a product of EUSD (Ocean Knoll class of 1970) and a dad to two sons who attended Ocean Knoll. I am a big believer in the value of public education.