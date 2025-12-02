Op-Ed: Encinitas Union parents deserve a voice in grading changes

As dads of students in the Encinitas Union School District, we never imagined we’d have to defend the simple principle that parents deserve a voice in their children’s education.

Yet at a recent EUSD board meeting, families raising concerns about the district’s removal of traditional letter grades for fourth- through sixth-graders were dismissed by Board President Marlon Taylor, who called parents “middle managers” who do not accept change.

The label was not only divisive and disrespectful — it revealed an alarming attitude among some board members that parents are obstacles rather than partners in shaping educational policy.

The decision to eliminate letter grades was folded quietly into Superintendent Andree Grey’s “Framework for the Future.” Nowhere in this opaque plan was it plainly stated that letter grades would disappear; instead, the document included only a vague reference to “standards-based grading.”

The change was approved in a single vote, leaving many parents unaware of its full impact.

After the district implemented the no-grades system, its own survey showed significant concern among parents: 51% expressed substantial dissatisfaction, including 78% of parents of fifth- and sixth-graders. That dissatisfaction was brushed aside by the board, sending the troubling message that community voices are not valued in decisions affecting their kids.

Removing grades deprives parents of the data they need to support their children. It also deprives students of structure, purpose and motivation by assigning value to hard work. Ironically, while the district frequently emphasizes the importance of “data” in its decision-making, it eliminated one of the most recognizable measures of academic growth.

A traditional grading system gives students something concrete to strive for and gives parents clear, consistent information about their child’s academic progress — yet it was discarded despite overwhelming parental feedback.

Calling parents “middle managers” diminishes the commitment we bring to our children’s education. As invested and informed fathers, we expect respect, transparency and collaboration — not condescension.

Our commitment to our kids’ education is unwavering, and we will continue to advocate firmly and respectfully, because our children — and their futures — deserve better.

This commentary was written collectively by Encinitas residents Evan Dixon, Rob Labreche, Sumner Lee, Gary Harris, and Rodney Thor, all parents of students at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School.