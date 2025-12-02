Persistence helps you make the sale

My mother persuaded me to take typing classes in high school so I’d always have something to fall back on, workwise.

Once in college, I wanted to ensure I had a job on graduation day. Thus, I used my typing skills to apply for secretarial positions.

Only male secretarial jobs were rare in 1979. Still, I leveraged one interview into introductions to political consulting firms to pursue my preferred career.

Through this initiative, I met a company president who spoke with me as a courtesy. And at 7:30 every Monday morning, after our one conversation, I’d call him to discuss joining his firm further.

The conversations were always pleasant but short. And he always took my calls, because 7:30 Monday morning meant there was nobody else in his office to run interference.

I knew I’d catch my quarry at his desk.

This went on for many months, and eventually he started saying “Good morning, Rob” when answering his phone. Our conversations never varied.

By spring 1980, my graduation loomed, and I was getting itchy. While exploring other options, like clockwork, I continued calling Mr. Brace. Apparently, he finally told his right-hand man, “Find something for this sonafabitch to do and get him to LEAVE ME ALONE!”

Did I mention I was one of a handful of my graduating cohort who actually had a job on graduation day?

I share this tale because it took me roughly 40 sales calls to achieve my objective and close the deal…But I DID close the deal.

The way I see it, we’re all in sales to some extent. Put another way, persistence will help you achieve your goal.

As you’re looking at your targeted sales prospects, it’s essential to recognize that you may be able to close the sale with just one more touch. It may be an email, a phone call, or a newsletter, but just showing up and making your presence known may make all the difference in the world.

Because the old saying “out of sight is out of mind” is especially true when it comes to sales. You’ve got competition, and if you’re not prominent, you’re going to be ignored.

Bottom line: an extra effort to stand out will make you successful.

With that said, I wish you a profitable week in marketing.

Persistence + Branding = Profitability. http://amzn.to/4hoslft.