Op-Ed: California Native American Day celebrates endurance, hope

For the Pala Band of Mission Indians, Native American Day is not just a ceremonial date on the calendar. It is a reminder of something much deeper — that we, as Native people, have been here since time immemorial, and that our presence in California is not just part of the past, but an enduring part of its future.

Our ancestors walked these valleys, tended these lands, and passed down traditions that remain with us today. Long before there were borders or governments, the Pala people lived in relationship with this land and carried forward stories, songs, and values that define who we are. To say we have “been here since the beginning of time” is not a metaphor. It is the truth.

California Native American Day, on Sept. 26, provides us with the opportunity to celebrate this truth while also educating others. For too long, the stories of Native people were overlooked in classrooms and erased in public spaces.

But today, more schools are incorporating Native American history into their curricula, more communities are recognizing the contributions of tribes, and more Californians are beginning to understand that the state’s history cannot be told honestly without Native voices.

At Pala, we are proud to carry on our traditions while also building for the future. We invest in education for our youth, healthcare for our elders, and economic development that strengthens both our community and the surrounding region. From language preservation to cultural gatherings, we are ensuring that what was entrusted to us is never lost.

This year’s Native American Day should also be a call to action. It is not enough to honor Native culture one day a year. True respect means working together to protect tribal sovereignty, safeguard our natural resources, and ensure that Native communities have the same opportunities to thrive as every other community in California.

When we celebrate Native American Day, we celebrate endurance, resilience and hope. We celebrate the truth that California’s story has always included Native people and always will. And we invite every Californian to walk alongside us — not just on September 27, but every day of the year.

Robert Smith is the chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians.