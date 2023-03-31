One driver killed, two others hurt in fiery Carlsbad pileup

CARLSBAD — A fiery three-vehicle crash in Carlsbad left one person dead Thursday and two others injured.

The pileup occurred about 6:45 a.m., when an eastbound Mazda MX-5 slid out of control at high speed across a rain-slick stretch of roadway in the 2700 block of Faraday Avenue, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The sports car veered onto the westbound side of the street, where it collided with a Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla and then became engulfed in flames, police said.

The unidentified driver of the Mazda died at the scene of the wreck. Paramedics took the other two motorists to hospitals for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

