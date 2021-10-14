OMWD asks customers to conserve water to stay at Level 1

ENCINITAS —At its Oct. 13 meeting, Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors received an informational report on water supply conditions. OMWD intends to remain at Level 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which calls for voluntary conservation efforts.

OMWD moved out of a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage condition, which has mandatory water use restrictions, and down to Level 1, on July 20, 2016, as a result of a State Water Resources Control Board order allowing agencies to determine their conservation standard based on the ability to meet demands with existing supplies. Since 2016, OMWD has remained in Level 1.

“The decision to remain in Level 1 reinforces the District’s efforts to remind our customers that in our arid climate, water conservation is something they should always keep in mind,” said OMWD President Larry Watt. “Simple actions, like turning off your irrigation after the recent rains, can save you hundreds of gallons of water each day. Not only does this conserve water for future use, but it also helps lower your water bill.”

At Level 1, customers are encouraged to take actions such as promptly fixing leaks, stopping runoff from inefficient irrigation, avoiding washing down paved surfaces unless needed for health and sanitation needs, and other efficient water use practices.

A warm and dry La Niña weather pattern is predicted for the current water year, which runs Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of next, and state officials have announced that they will be closely monitoring the state’s water supply. Depending on this winter’s rain and snow levels, state officials may impose mandatory water-use restrictions for all Californians. Gov. Gavin Newsom has already called for a state-wide voluntary 15 percent reduction.

For more information on the drought, and actions you can take to help reduce your use, visit olivenhain.com/drought.