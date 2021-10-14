Oceanside resident Shirley Thralls was crowned the Oceanside 2021 Senior Volunteer of the Year

Shirley Thralls is Oceanside’s Senior Volunteer of the Year.

OCEANSIDE — The recipient of the Oceanside 2021 Senior Volunteer of the Year Award is Oceanside resident Shirley Thralls, announced at the annual Senior Expo, hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Oct. 14 at Civic Center Plaza.

Thralls, aged 90, has been an active volunteer with the Tri-City Medical Center since 2008, where her upbeat, outgoing personality was well appreciated. Thralls has also been a dedicated volunteer at the El Corazon Senior Center since 2009, greeting guests, conducting facility tours, and making calls to check in on seniors.

During COVID’s “stay at home” orders, Thralls helped make more than 1,500 calls to Oceanside seniors to help coordinate shopping trips, doctors’ visits and more. She shares her helpful knowledge of Oceanside community services with all who stop by the Senior Center during her volunteer hours – more than 750 hours per year at the El Corazon Senior Center alon.

Aside from Thralls’ active community volunteerism, she also shares her musical abilities by playing the piano and organ at her church and at her residential community center in Oceana. Thralls, a retired teacher, enjoys her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and is a great example to them of someone who gives back to their community.

